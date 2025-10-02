POWER MAC CENTER has opened the first Apple Premium Partner store in Mindanao in SM Lanang Premier, Davao City.

The new branch opened last week brings the total number of Apple Premium Partner (APP) stores in the country to nine.

Power Mac Center is still the only reseller in the Philippines that is authorized to open Apple Premium Partner stores that carry retail offers and provide service and training to customers.

“Our APP stores are dedicated spaces where Apple fans find all their digital lifestyle essentials, a community hub where they can celebrate technology in the way that matters to them. This expansion initiative brings forth that unique experience to a wider customer base, starting with Mindanao,” Power Mac Center Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez said in a statement.

The reseller added that including service and training allow it to provide employment opportunities to local talents wherever they open new stores.

“While an APP store is already able to do more for customers, it has an even broader scope, specifically in bridging the implementation of the Apple ecosystem in workplaces, schools, colleges, and universities,” it said.

“Organizations in Davao City and Mindanao looking to increase their operational efficiency and deliver better services for their stakeholders can seek assistance at the APP store in SM Lanang to be connected to PMC’s Education and Enterprise groups for expert advice and service from Apple-authorized providers.” — BVR