FIBER INTERNET provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., through its corporate and large enterprise unit Converge Global Business, has launched a new offering that ensures stable connectivity to support business continuity amid disruptions.

Converge has rolled out the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, a solution that provides businesses with a reliable and secure network connection.

“Modern organizations can no longer afford downtime, inadequate performance, or vulnerabilities to cyberattacks,” Converge Chief Technology Officer Paulo Martin G. Santos said. “With the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, we’re equipping businesses with the tools they need to stay operational, secure, and ahead of the curve, all while simplifying network management.”

The bundle promises cyber resilience via components like dedicated internet access for headquarters to support critical operations and Software-Defined Wide Area Network or SD-WAN technology for continued network connection with robust cybersecurity features.

This makes it valuable for industries like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, Converge said.

“The launch of the Cyber Resiliency Bundle reflects a growing commitment to helping businesses proactively adapt to an increasingly complex digital landscape,” it said.

“It not only safeguards operations but also provides opportunities for businesses to streamline costs and boost efficiency, making it an integral part of future-ready strategies.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera