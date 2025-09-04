HONOR Magic V5

HONOR’S latest foldable phone and tablet are arriving in the Philippines on Friday, Sept. 5.

The HONOR Magic V5 is touted to be more durable than its predecessors, even at a slimmer form factor, the brand said.

Its newest foldable features an improved Super Steel Hinge with a tensile strength of 2,300 megapascals (MPa). “This hinge is crucial for supporting the foldable display while maintaining a thin, compact design.”

“Since the rise of foldables in 2019, it has undergone several waves of innovation, evolving from thick, crease-prone designs to sleeker, more practical form factors. With each generation, the focus has shifted toward slimmer profiles, greater portability, and a user experience closer to that of bar phones… The HONOR Magic V5 exemplifies this progress, setting a new industry benchmark as the world’s thinnest foldable and redefining what slim truly means in the foldable category,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said.

The phone also features a 5,820mAh dual-battery system. It supports 66 watts wired charging and comes with a phone case and charger.

“A key enabler of the HONOR Magic V5’s ultra-slim design is its advanced silicon-carbon battery, the thinnest and ultra high-capacity battery ever used in a foldable. At just 2.3mm (millimeters) thick, it incorporates silicon-based anodes, theoretically offering up to 10 times the lithium-ion storage capacity of traditional graphite anodes. This increased energy density allows for a smaller battery without sacrificing battery life.”

Meanwhile, the HONOR MagicPad 3 tablet will be launched alongside the brand’s latest foldable phone.

The MagicPad 3 has a 13.3-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor.

It comes with a 12,450mAh silicon-carbon battery that promises up to 12 hours of use.

“On top of that, the MagicPad 3 comes packed with upgraded AI (artificial intelligence) features designed to make your everyday life smarter, easier, and more efficient,” HONOR Philippines said. — BVR

