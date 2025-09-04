HONOR’S latest foldable phone and tablet are arriving in the Philippines on Friday, Sept. 5.

The HONOR Magic V5 is touted to be more durable than its predecessors, even at a slimmer form factor, the brand said.

Its newest foldable features an improved Super Steel Hinge with a tensile strength of 2,300 megapascals (MPa). “This hinge is crucial for supporting the foldable display while maintaining a thin, compact design.”

“Since the rise of foldables in 2019, it has undergone several waves of innovation, evolving from thick, crease-prone designs to sleeker, more practical form factors. With each generation, the focus has shifted toward slimmer profiles, greater portability, and a user experience closer to that of bar phones… The HONOR Magic V5 exemplifies this progress, setting a new industry benchmark as the world’s thinnest foldable and redefining what slim truly means in the foldable category,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said.

The phone also features a 5,820mAh dual-battery system. It supports 66 watts wired charging and comes with a phone case and charger.

“A key enabler of the HONOR Magic V5’s ultra-slim design is its advanced silicon-carbon battery, the thinnest and ultra high-capacity battery ever used in a foldable. At just 2.3mm (millimeters) thick, it incorporates silicon-based anodes, theoretically offering up to 10 times the lithium-ion storage capacity of traditional graphite anodes. This increased energy density allows for a smaller battery without sacrificing battery life.”

Meanwhile, the HONOR MagicPad 3 tablet will be launched alongside the brand’s latest foldable phone.

The MagicPad 3 has a 13.3-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor.

It comes with a 12,450mAh silicon-carbon battery that promises up to 12 hours of use.

“On top of that, the MagicPad 3 comes packed with upgraded AI (artificial intelligence) features designed to make your everyday life smarter, easier, and more efficient,” HONOR Philippines said. — BVR