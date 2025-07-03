ANKER INNOVATIONS has initiated a global voluntary recall of some of its power banks, including models sold in the Philippines.

This comes after the company identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells sourced from a third‑party vendor, which it said could overheat under certain conditions and pose fire and burn hazards.

The affected products are Anker Power Bank models A1257 (10,000 milliampere-hours, 22.5 watts) and A1647 (20,000mAh, 22.5W, with built-in USB-C cable) and Anker Zolo Power Bank models A1681 (20,000mAh, 30W, with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables) and A1689 (20,000mAh, 30W, with built-in USB-C cable).

“The recall is a direct result of Anker’s proactive and enhanced quality controls and strengthened supplier audits, which were introduced to detect and address potential manufacturing issues earlier in the production process. This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to product safety and quality across all markets it serves,” it said in a statement.

“While the probability of malfunction is low, Anker has chosen to recall select Anker power bank models worldwide out of an abundance of caution and commitment to its customers’ safety. The company is working closely with regulatory authorities including the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) and the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) to ensure everything proceeds smoothly and is in line with local guidelines.”

It added that all its other power banks and products not part of the affected models are safe to use.

Anker said customers with power banks that are part of the affected models can verify recall eligibility via https://www.anker.com/mmrc2506-form using the product’s serial number or order number.

“If you are unsure of the device’s model number or if the serial number on your device is worn out, contact support@anker.com to verify your order number.”

Those with power bank units confirmed to be eligible for the recall must immediately stop using the device and submit a recall claim through the same link used to verify eligibility by providing the unit’s serial number and proof of purchase.

Customers will receive a replacement device or a voucher redeemable via the Anker Official Store on Shopee.

“Do not dispose of your power bank until you receive confirmation from Anker that your unit qualifies for the recall,” the company said.

It said that units confirmed to be part of the recall must be physically turned over to Anker or Nifty outlets nationwide or can be returned via a free courier service. A full list of outlets and other mechanics are available on Anker’s website and social media pages. — BVR