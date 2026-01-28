SAMSUNG Electronics this week launched in the Philippines its latest entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A07 5G.

The latest addition to the Galaxy A series is priced at P8,290 for the 64GB variant and P9,990 for the 128GB model. It is available in two colors: Black and Light Violet.

Based on the brand’s website, the Galaxy A07 5G has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is 8.2mm thick and weighs 199 grams.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that Samsung said supports faster loading and a smooth user experience, and a 6,000mAh battery.

The phone also has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

“Its superior surface durability, such as Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer for the back also provides protection against scratches or breakage,” it added.

The Galaxy A07 5G also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel (MP) wide lens and a 2MP depth lens.

“Producing crisp and sharp photos, the advanced image processor balances light and shadow for clear results in various conditions so you’ll never miss the essence of any detail. Equipped with a depth camera, you can also look forward to adding a natural bokeh effect to your images,” Samsung said.

Meanwhile, it also has an 8MP front camera.

The device also comes with enhanced AI features, including Gemini and Circle to Search.

Samsung said the Galaxy A07 5G will get six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It is also equipped with Samsung Knox Vault for data protection. — BVR