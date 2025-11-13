CANON has announced its latest EOS R mirrorless camera, the full-frame EOS R6 Mark III, which will soon be available in the Philippines.

Local pricing details are not yet available. Based on Canon’s US website, the body is priced at $2,799 (around P165,000). On the brand’s Philippine website, two kit lens options are listed for the camera: the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM and the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is the successor to the EOS R6 Mark II released in 2023 and has a higher 32.5-megapixel (MP) resolution and improved speed, performance, and reliability, along with video capabilities that support professional workflows, the brand said.

“With the addition of the EOS R6 Mark III, the EOS R system’s ‘6’ series has reached its third generation. True to the series’ legacy, the EOS R6 Mark III packs in Canon’s latest photo and video technologies, making it a powerful and versatile tool for storytellers,” said Nagai Katsuyuki, senior director of Regional ICB Sales & Marketing, Canon Singapore.

The camera has a DIGIC X image processor and in-body image stabilization and movie digital image stabilization features.

It can capture up to approximately 150 shots when shooting up to 40 frames per second (fps) in high-speed continuous shooting mode using its electronic shutter.

“Despite the higher processing load, it maintains the same high-speed continuous shooting rate: up to 40 fps (electronic shutter), and up to 12 fps (mechanical/electronic first-curtain shutter),” Canon said.

“Autofocus algorithm enhancements offer more tenacious subject tracking, increasing the success rate when shooting difficult subjects and simplifying the post-shooting workflow. The EOS R6 Mark III also inherits the Register People Priority function also found in the flagship EOS R1, allowing pre-registered people to be prioritized for detection and tracking when shooting photos or videos in group situations such as events, concerts, or team sports.”

The EOS R6 Mark III also has various recording and post-production options for greater flexibility for professionals. The camera also offers 14 color grading filters for both stills and videos.

NEW PRIME LENS

Alongside the new camera, Canon also launched the RF45mm f/1.2 STM prime lens, which it said is its widest aperture non-professional lens in its RF lens lineup.

“A versatile and easy-to-use 45mm focal length on full-frame cameras, it broadens accessibility of an f/1.2 lens to users. On APS-C cameras like the EOS R50, users can expect a portrait-friendly 72mm full-frame equivalent focal length,” it said.

“The lens also delivers greater low light flexibility and AF support. The 45mm focal length allows users to capture a natural perspective, while moving seamlessly between wide environmental shots and intimate close-ups — often with just a single step.”

Canon said the RF45mm f/1.2 STM weighs just 346 grams and is the smallest f/1.2 lens in both its EF and RF lens range.

“Both the EOS R6 Mark III and RF45mm f/1.2 STM bring excellent cost-performance benefits, integrating many of their higher-end counterparts’ powerful features. The RF45mm f/1.2 STM’s f/1.2 maximum aperture allows ample light information to reach the EOS R6 Mark III’s sensor, unleashing the full potential of its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system’s low light capabilities. This results in a faster, more accurate subject detection and tracking in low-light conditions,” it said.

“Paired with the EOS R6 Mark III’s 5-axis image stabilization, the RF45mm f/1.2 STM delivers sharp, clean images at a slow shutter speed and lower ISO. These two new products are a powerful combination for advanced enthusiasts who seek the best value with maximum performance and versatility.” — Bettina V. Roc