TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Lenovo recently launched cybersecurity offerings that aim to protect small and medium businesses (SMBs) and other organizations with limited resources.

The company said its ThinkShield Solutions suite of security tools can help safeguard assets so that SMBs and other organizations can “prevent costly breaches, reputational damage from ransomware and malware threats, as well as minimize downtime.”

The tools provide a multi-layered security approach that reduces a target’s attack surface. They also use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions for automated protection.

The product is designed for small organizations that have weaker cybersecurity infrastructure compared to large corporations and other institutions, leading cybercriminals to target their vulnerabilities, Lenovo said.

“Even though SMBs and schools are frequently attacked, many suffer under the misperception they are either too small to be a target or their resources are too limited for right-purpose security solutions to be within their budgets,” said Nima Baiati, executive director and general manager, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions at Lenovo.

The Philippines reported over 17.7 million cyberthreat incidents last year, according to Kaspersky Security Network.

ThinkShield Solutions include the ThinkShield Extended Detection & Response (XDR) powered by SentinelOne, an AI-enabled security integrated across attack surfaces.

“XDR also automates threat management and response, reducing response times and proactively lowering the risk of breaches,” Lenovo said.

Meanwhile, ThinkShield Data Defense Select, powered by Cigent, helps protect data with prevention-based defenses embedded into secured storage devices in Lenovo PCs and within the files.

Lastly, the ThinkShield Hardware Defense, powered by Sepio, allows organizations to manage their hardware assets via a network inventory, also providing updated information on known asset vulnerabilities.

“With ThinkShield Solutions, businesses and organizations of all sizes are able to more easily deploy a series of smart, layered security solutions that scale across the business through a single trusted vendor with global reach,” Lenovo said. — BMDC