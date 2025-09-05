LISTED casino developer Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. said it has acquired a 40% stake in Westside Bayshore Holding Corp. (WBHC) after subscribing to 400 million common shares in the company to fast-track the development of the Westside Integrated Resort Project in Parañaque City.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday, Suntrust said the shares represent 40% of WBHC’s total outstanding and issued common shares. WBHC is a subsidiary of Tan-led Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.

“Through this acquisition, Suntrust will effectively hold an indirect interest in Entertainment City Resorts Corp. (ECRC), a subsidiary of WBHC, which assumed all rights and obligations related to the Westside Integrated Resort Project to ensure its timely construction, development, completion and operation,” the company said.

The development follows Travellers International’s move to gain control of the Westside project under a strategic working agreement with Suntrust, ECRC, Westside City, Inc., and WBHC.

The $1.2-billion integrated resort, initially targeted for completion in December 2025, is now expected to open in the third quarter of 2026.

The project will feature a five-star hotel, casino, mall, and theater complex. It will have 475 rooms and suites, a pool deck, spa, wellness center, ballroom, theaters, a grand opera house, a performing arts theater, a mall with food and beverage and retail outlets, four cinemas, and a parking facility with more than 1,000 slots.

The casino will have 281 gaming tables, 1,126 slot machines, and 134 electronic table games.

Located in Parañaque’s Entertainment City, Westside will rise alongside integrated resorts such as Okada Manila, Solaire Resort, and City of Dreams Manila.

On Thursday, Suntrust shares rose by 1.61% or one centavo to close at 63 centavos each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz