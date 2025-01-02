HONOR PHILIPPINES is set to unveil in the country its “most durable” and “toughest” smartphone, the HONOR X9c 5G, on Jan. 10.

The X9c 5G, which the company dubs as “the toughest phone of 2025,” will be launched on HONOR’s Facebook page next week, it said in a statement.

The smart devices provider said it expects higher sales and a stronger market presence this year, with the HONOR X9c 5G’s launch set to kick off 2025.

“HONOR’s expectation for next year is to achieve higher sales and expand its market presence in the Philippines. With its innovative technology and consumer-focused approach, HONOR anticipates significant growth,” it said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

“The company is confident that the launch of its most durable smartphone yet in January 2025, equipped with durability, long-lasting battery life, Google Mobile Services, and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) features, will drive higher sales and strengthen its position in the competitive market.”

The HONOR X9c 5G is the latest device in the brand’s X9 series and aims to solve durability and performance issues found in modern smartphones, it said.

“Designed for active individuals and professionals, it addresses the demand for robust, long-lasting devices with seamless 5G connectivity, advanced camera capabilities, and extended battery life,” HONOR said.

The target market for the phone includes tech-savvy users, professionals seeking reliable devices, and consumers looking for premium features while remaining budget-friendly, it said.

The new smartphone’s all-angle triple defense feature has an SGS 5-Star rating for drop resistance and can withstand up to two-meter drops. It also has an IP65M water resistance rating.

“It can be submerged up to 25cm deep for a maximum of five minutes,” HONOR Philippines said.

“The biggest surprise of HONOR for the HONOR X9c 5G is the boiling test… With its heat resistance, the toughest phone can take extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C cold to 70°C hot,” it added.

The HONOR X9c 5G’s front screen and back camera are made with super double tempered glass said to be harder than steel, with the back cover featuring anti-drop technology and its screen having shock-absorbing material to reduce drop impact.

It has a three-layer protection design and metal monitoring system.

2025 OUTLOOK

As it looks to capture a larger share of the Philippine smartphone market, HONOR plans to continue introducing durable and feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices that address consumers’ needs, it said.

The company is looking to replicate its success in China in the Philippine market, it added.

“HONOR remains committed to its core mission of upgrading and innovating the technology it offers. We ensure that our Filipino market can connect with and enjoy the best features of our latest devices.”

For this year, smartphone sales will likely be influenced by technological advancements, consumer preferences, market competition, pricing strategies, and economic conditions such as inflation, HONOR said.

“HONOR plans to address these challenges by offering competitive pricing, maintaining high-quality standards, and emphasizing the value proposition of its devices to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.”

The company saw a spike in its shipments in 2024 compared with the previous year, signaling its growing regional presence, it added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz