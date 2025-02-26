by Jino Nicolas, BusinessWorld

The phrase ‘staring at a blank wall’ often signifies idleness, boredom, or being deep in thought. This association might be why people adorn the actual blank walls of their homes with various decorative and functional fixtures.

From a homeowner’s point of view, a blank wall might just be blank space, but Epson has a way to give it glorious purpose.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projection TV is a short-throw projector that promises up to a 150-inch screen size with clear and crisp images.

Right out the box, the EH-LS800B is quite easy to setup, so long as you have the space for its projection. Just place it around 4 inches from the wall and it can already project a screen size of 100 inches. The Ultra-Short Throw (UST) Capability makes the EH-LS800B quite versatile even in small spaces.

For this test, the projector was placed about 8 inches from the wall, and it was able to fill up a 4-meter width. Doing a bit of math, at 16:9 ratio, the screen size is around 180 inches.

Though the specifications from Epson says it is best up to 150 inches of screen size, pushing it a bit more seemed to have minimal effect on the quality. Still quite crisp, vibrant, and highly enjoyable.

The EH-LS800B already comes with Android TV and, as such, it can operate on its own without an external video source. Streaming applications such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video (among others) are readily available for use.

Sound quality is great with the projector’s built-in YAMAHA speakers and is quite suitable for casual viewing. For those in need of a more immersive audio experience, external sound systems can easily be connected.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B comes with several ports so that a user can connected multiple devices:

HDMI ports: 3 (HDMI 2.3)

USB 2.0 Type-A ports: 3

USB 2.0 Type-B port: 1

Audio out: 1 (3.5mm headphone jack)

ARC (Audio Return Channel): 1 (via HDMI)

Ethernet port: 1

Laser and Light

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B uses advanced laser-array technology to provide high levels of brightness and color accuracy.

The laser light source is said to have a lifespan of 30,000 hours. If the projector experiences no faults or errors during that lifespan, it could potentially last around 20 years with a 4-hour usage everyday.

The EH-LS800B supports HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), which significantly enhances the dynamic range of the image, providing deeper blacks, brighter whites, and a wider color gamut. This results in more vivid and lifelike colors, making movies, games, and other content look exceptionally realistic and engaging.

The EH-LS800B offer 4,000 lumens of brightness, making it one of the brightest UST projectors available.

The projector also comes with a lens system that includes multi-element precision glass, helping enhance image clarity and sharpness. Paired with advanced pixel-shifting technology, a sharp and detailed 4k experience is delivered without sacrificing brightness.

The EH-LS800B is designed to be energy efficient, thanks to its advanced laser light source. Here are some details of its power consumption:

Normal mode: The projector consumes approximately 350 watts of power

Economy mode: Power consumption is reduced to around 217 watts, which also helps extend the lifespan of the projector

Standby mode: about 2 watts of power is consumed

The laser technology generates less heat, which not only contributes to energy savings but also reduces the need for extensive cooling systems

In this test, 4K videos from Youtube are being played on the Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B. Colors are vibrant and image quality is crisp.

Movies and Gaming

Using the Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B can be described as simply “epic”.

Watching movies using the projector provides the same experience as you would in a cinema, sans the other people.

One cannot help but be in awe of the vibrance and clarity of the EH-LS800B. This surely would be the main attraction for any occasion.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B is perfect for gaming enthusiasts. It provides a responsive and engaging gaming experience on a large screen, enhancing the overall gameplay.

The projector boasts of low input lag and high refresh rates, attributes that gamers often search for.

There is, however, some difficulty with the screen being too large.

Given the fast camera movement and flashing light in some games like first-person shooters, a 150-inch screen up close is a dizzying experience.

If anything, much more thought must come into the physical setup of the EH-LS800B for purposes of gaming.

At 150 inches of screen size, it is best for the gamer to be sitting at least 6 meters away. Preferably 8 meters. This would ensure that the whole screen is in view, lessening the need for extensive eye movement in order to scan through the entirety of the game.

In this test, an Xbox Series X is hooked up to the Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B, and the game Midnight Suns is being played.

Recommendation

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projection TV truly is a wonder of technology. The vibrant colors, the crisp imagery makes any viewing experience elevated to a cinema level.

The ultra-short throw technology also makes it versatile for even small spaces. However, to be able to maximize this projector, some planning must go into it.

It’s ideal for the EH-LS800B be setup in a blank space, maybe for families or individuals who are still just about to furnish their house. For an absolute cinematic experience, whether for gaming or just watching videos, it is recommended to place it in a room measuring 4 meters x 6-8 meters.

Of course, such a room might be quite big for the typical Filipino household, but a home with an open ground floor layout would also have an easy time maximizing this projector.

Be that as it may, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projection TV in this instance was tested in a furnished living room sized at 5×5 meters with a blank wall, and saying that the EH-LS800B is impressive is still an understatement.

It was epic…so epic.