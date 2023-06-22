REALME PHILIPPINES (realme) is set to launch on June 22 its new budget smartphone in the country, the realme C53.

“The realme C53 brings together yet again the Champion-level aesthetics and features for a bang-for-your-buck smartphone,” realme Philippines said in a statement last week.

The realme C53 will be launched via livestream on realme’s Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube pages on June 22 at 6pm. Pricing details will also be released that day.

The brand said the realme C53 is a stylish, segment-leading device for the youth.

It is the thinnest phone of realme to date at just 7.49 millimeters for improved comfort while holding.

It is manufactured via a gold filament gradient coating process, where the exterior of the C53 features different raster textures under certain angles and lighting conditions. The brand likened the phone’s finish to optical 3D illusions called cross-view stereograms.

The realme C53 comes in two colors, namely Champion Gold and Mighty Black.

“Gold, traditionally associated with a podium finish, gets reimagined to be the color of everyday Champions: promising a daily tech companion that wins in both looks and features,” realme Philippines said.

Based on realme’s global website, the C53 features a 6.74-inch display, which is slightly larger than the C55, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

The phone also has an octa-core chipset, 12 gigabytes (GB) of Dynamic RAM, and 128GB of storage.

It sports a 50-megapixel camera with artificial intelligence capabilities.

A detailed review of the realme C53 will come out in BusinessWorld next week. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola