E-SCOOTER and bicycle-sharing mobile service Moovr PH is eyeing intercity transportation after introducing e-bikes to its fleet of electric vehicles (EV).

The company has improved and expanded its EV fleet to 310, from the previous 100 as of December last year, servicing Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the Makati central business district, and Filinvest Alabang.

The refreshed fleet uses Okai EB300 e-bikes and ES600 e-scooters, which both have swappable batteries and a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

“We’re hoping to bridge Makati and BGC, but we will need safe infrastructure,” Anna Moncupa, Moovr founder and general manager, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the company’s relaunch event on Saturday.

“It’s always going to be expanding that sphere and moving toward intercity versus intracity,” she added. “Bikers are more responsible than scooter rides in general because anyone can use the scooters, whereas you have to know how to use the bike.”

However, Ms. Moncupa noted safety as a priority before expanding its services intercity, adding that protected bike lanes and strict traffic compliance must be present first.

“Even if townships want us to [operate in their area], we’re not going to endanger our riders even if we technically don’t have the liability,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the success of the program is about the entire community and not just one rider,” she added. “The goal is to get more [onboard], so we can keep lowering our prices. We want to lower our prices.”

Moovr currently has over 1,800 monthly active riders from its more than 231,000 user base, according to Ms. Moncupa.

The rental rate for both e-bikes and e-scooters is P30 for 10 minutes. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola