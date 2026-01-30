Women’s sports are taking center stage in the Philippines as Manila hosts its first-ever Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament, the Philippine Women’s Open, from Jan. 26-31, 2026 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Powered by Globe’s internationally recognized cutting-edge 5G network and reliable connectivity, this landmark event marks a historic milestone for the country, showcasing elite, globally ranked women’s professional tennis on home soil for the very first time to ensure seamless operations and world-class coverage.

The rise of Alex Eala, who has steadily built her career competing against the world’s best, has reignited national pride and empowered young Filipinos to dream bigger in sports. Her journey demonstrates that Filipinos can excel and belong at the highest levels of any global stage. The Philippine Women’s Open builds on this momentum, offering local fans and aspiring athletes unprecedented access to world-class sporting events.

“Globe has been a constant partner in my journey, giving me the connectivity and support to compete and grow on the world stage. Seeing Globe now power the first‑ever WTA tournament in Manila makes me proud, not just as a player, but as a Filipina, because it shows how far we’ve come in bringing world‑class tennis home. This event is proof that with the right support, Filipino athletes and fans can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world,” said Eala.

As part of this milestone, Globe proudly reaffirms its commitment to progress, pride, and purpose by championing women’s empowerment and Filipino excellence. Globe’s 5G connectivity will power the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, supporting flawless tournament execution and broadcast quality. Delegates and participants will also enjoy reliable connectivity throughout the tournament, enabling them to stay connected and share the excitement with the world.

“As women’s sports gain momentum globally, Globe is committed to bringing world-class platforms closer to Filipinos. From the inspiring journey of Alex Eala to hosting the Philippine Women’s Open, we support not only women’s excellence but also the empowerment of the youth, who see in Alex a role model for dreaming bigger and achieving more. By powering this historic event with our 5G network and delegate connectivity, Globe reaffirms its mission to nurture Filipino pride, inspire the next generation, and ensure that our athletes and young people alike can thrive,” said Roche Vanderberghe, Chief Marketing Officer at Globe.

To further bring the action closer to Filipinos, Globe Prepaid is supporting the event through the Go5G TURBO50, giving fans a faster and more affordable way to enjoy every match. With fast and reliable 5G connectivity, fans can stay connected, share moments, and experience the thrill of the Philippine Women’s Open, live or online.

The Philippine Women’s Open is more than a sporting event, it is a celebration of Filipino pride, women’s empowerment, and the country’s place on the global sporting stage. By supporting this historic milestone, Globe continues to inspire progress and elevate platforms that showcase Filipino potential to the world.

Fans can also celebrate Pinoy pride powered by Globe 5G by streaming the Philippine Women’s Open 2026 LIVE on the official WTA website from Jan. 26-31, ensuring that Filipinos everywhere can witness history as it unfolds.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.