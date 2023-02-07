EntertainmentNews (02/07/23)

1 of 5

GMA Regional TV launches morning news programs

GMA Network’s GMA Regional TV (RTV) is launching its morning news shows on Feb. 6, 8 a.m. Covering North Central Luzon is Mornings with GMA Regional TV, anchored by regional news producer Joanne Ponsoy with presenter Harold Reyes. GMA Regional TV Live!, anchored by GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak regional correspondent Nikko Sereno and veteran news presenter Cecille Quibod-Castro, will deliver the news for Central and Eastern Visayas. Meanwhile, the unified Hiligaynon TV morning program, GMA Regional TV Early Edition, delivers the latest news for Western Visayas. Viewers in Mindanao can catch At Home with GMA Regional TV, anchored by Davao-based regional correspondent Jandi Esteban, Cagayan de Oro-based regional news producer Cyril Chaves, Zamboanga-based regional news producer Krissa Dapitan, and General Santos-based regional news producer Abbey Caballero. “We start 2023 with the launch of GMA Regional TV morning news programs as we remain steadfast in our mission to enriching the lives of Filipinos everywhere with the responsible delivery of news and information in various communities across the Philippines, solidifying GMA Integrated News as the ‘News Authority of the Filipino,’” said Oliver Victor Amoroso, First Vice-President and Head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy, and Acting Head of GMA Integrated News in a statement.

The CompanY has new album, holds Valentine’s show

SINGING group The CompanY — composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado — has announced that it will release an album, and will hold a Valentine’s Day concert. “It’s no secret that most Filipinos are natural singers. It’s because of this that we decided to release the minus one/backing tracks of half of the Gitna album so that it gives our audience a chance to sing lead vocals on these beautiful OPM songs,” Mr. Ortiz said in a statement. The group’s 29th studio album, released under Star Music, consists of 10 original and reimagined tracks. The album’s CD version also features a bonus track. “Our campy/novelty disco song, ‘Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita,’ has a new remix entitled ‘Discoteca Pandemica,’ a remix that harks back to the flamboyant days of disco,” Mr. Ortiz added. “So, the minus ones and the bonus remix make the Gitna CD album a very special collectible for OPM lovers and audiophiles alike.” The CompanY will also hold the Open Hearted Valentine’s concert at the Music Museum on Feb. 14. The group will perform tracks from Gitna as well as other audience favorites. They will be joined by guests Davey Langit and Nica Del Rosario. Tickets are available via ticketworld.com.ph and through The Music Museum at 0917-513-0909 and (02) 8721-6726. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P3,000. For more details, follow Star Music on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

Globe promo offers Blackpink concert tickets

K-POP fans are looking forward to the upcoming Blackpink World Tour: Born Pink concerts on March 25 and 26 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. For those who have yet to purchase concert tickets, Globe is giving away VIP with Soundcheck event tickets, among others, through various promos until Feb. 15. Fans can acquire the concert tickets in five ways: subscribe to GO+400 via the GlobeOne app (for Globe Prepaid customers); apply to or renew their ONEPlan 1799 or 1999 (for Globe Postpaid customers); apply for Globe Platinum ONEPlan or GPlan Plus (for Globe Platinum customers); subscribe to FamSURF999 via the GlobeOne app (for Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers); or apply for GFiber Plan 1699 (for Globe At Home Postpaid customers). This is open to all Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum, Home Prepaid Wifi, and Globe At Home Postpaid subscribers nationwide. For more information, visit http://glbe.co/BORNPINK.

Polymerase releases new album

FILIPINO rock band Polymerase — composed of Vincent Jose on vocals and guitars, Bobby Legaspi on bass, and Eugene Castro on drums — released their new album, Dreams & Realities I, on Feb. 3 via Electric Talon Records, Sliptrick Records, and Prince of the Arrow Records. Dreams & Realities I is the first part of a double release. The eight-track album features tracks with lyrics, while part II will feature instrumental versions of the songs. Dreams & Realities I is available in digital format on Electric Talon Records. The band released its first extended play, Unostentatious, on March 2021 in the audio platform Bandcamp. They were able to release a music video for their single, A Night With A Succubus, and collaborated with metal producer Misstigq from Australia.

Klingande and Vargen collaborate on track

KLINGANDE kicks off 2023 with “Kids On The Run,” a nostalgic house anthem that sees the multi-platinum French DJ and producer collaborating with rising producer Vargen. The song draws from 1970s rock music as well as upbeat, catchy EDM. Vargen, Swedish for “wolf,” is the first act to sign on KIDDO’s (Tiesto, Wiz Khalifa, Alan Walker, Robin Schulz to name a few) newly formed record label Tolv Records. Klingande, French producer and tropical house champion, has been breathing new life into the electronic music world with his productions and uplifting sound for nearly half a decade.

Channing Tatum returns in Magic Mike’s Last Dance

CHANNING Tatum reprises his iconic role as stripper Mike Lane in Warner Bros. Pictures’ new musical comedy Magic Mike’s Last Dance. In the film, “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, Magic Mike’s Last Dance will show in Philippine theaters beginning Feb. 8.