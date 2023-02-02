Dining In/Out (02/02/23)

1 of 7

Shake Shack offers Hot Honey Chicken menu

SHAKE Shack is introducing its newest limited-edition Hot Honey menu, a combination to satisfy a diner’s sweet and spicy cravings. Available until Feb. 28 only, the menu features Hot Honey Chicken, a crispy, honey-glazed 100% natural cage-free chicken thigh smothered in hot honey sauce and topped with a tangy green apple cabbage slaw; and Hot Honey Bites, made with whole white meat chicken, crisp-fried, and served with a side of hot honey sauce. They can be with a Manila exclusive — the Calamansi Limeade, a lemonade blended with calamansi; or with a cold glass of ShackMeister Ale.

A special vegan post-Valentine’s dinner

URBAN Green’s vertical farm at the heart of Makati will offer a post-Valentine’s Day dinner. The four-course Libangan-Abend: Vegan Valentine Dinner will be served on Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m., at the Urban Greens Warehouse Farm, JM2, Rockefeller Street, Makati. The venue can only accept a maximum of 32 pax. A minimum of 15 participants are needed for the event to push through. German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry members can pay a participation fee of P1,800 + VAT while Non-members pay P2,000 + VAT. Register at Registration Libangan Abend: Vegan Valentine Dinner | Glue Up

Friday chill-out at Nobu Manila

NOBU Manila’s modern chic outdoor space transforms into a hip hangout on Friday nights, from Feb. 10 until March 31, with DJ tracks and a 50% off the promotional menu. Nobu Manila’s “Friday Chill-Out” happy hour on Friday night, from 6 to 10 p.m., offers 50% off on select specialties and beverages as the DJ’s house music plays. Nobu’s handcrafted cocktails, signature sake, wine, beer, liquor or mocktails are paired with dishes on the Chill-Out menu including Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Nobu tacos, and Rock Shrimp Tempura served with either a creamy spicy sauce, creamy jalapeño, or ponzu. Premium sushi, sashimi, nigiri, and maki; an array of kushiyaki or grilled and skewered meat and vegetables served with Nobu custom sauces; salads, noodles, and dessert, are also on the menu. For inquiries and reservations call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Disney-inspired desserts for all seasons

SUGARPLUM Pastries’ chef Lovely Jiao has unveiled a fairytale-themed collection which consists of eight-foot dessert towers, lighted anti-gravity cakes, and twirly whirly rotating toppers. The Cinderella-inspired piece features a pumpkin carriage supplemented with intricately handmade gum paste flowers and butterflies, a royal crown, and a glass slipper. The Beauty and the Beast collection features the prince’s six-foot tower with lighted balconies and stained-glass windows. This series includes cupcakes reminiscent of Lumiere and Cogsworth, sugar cookies in shapes of the Enchanted Rose and Mirror, as well as Grey Stuff pavlova that gives a burst of airy marshmallow, whipped cream and fruits in every bite. Also offered is the illuminated and rotating sculpture of Arendelle, the Norwegian kingdom in Frozen. The presentation includes The North Mountain, the Ice Palace, the Frozen Lake and the Valley of the Living Rock. The fantasy-filled four-tier hand-painted Tangled Cake invites spectators to reimagine the dreamy boat scene of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Meanwhile, those who wish to veer away from the traditional chiffon may go for the pastel meringue tower evocative of The Little Mermaid. For more intimate celebrations, the chef offers mini cakes, chocolate cakesicles, dainty lollicakes, and macarons inspired by Disney princesses, from Mulan and Pocahontas, to Elsa, Snow White, Belle, Ariel, and Rapunzel. Lovely Jiao has a culinary degree from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) and worked at Makati Shangri-La and F1 Hotel Taguig before establishing her own brand, Sugarplum Pastries, in 2011. For inquiries, contact sugarplum_pastries@yahoo.com or 0917-516-1411 via Viber or visit www.sugarplumpastries.com. They are also on Facebook (@sugarplumpastriesph) and Instagram (@sugarplumpastries).

Aspiring baker-entrepreneurs at URC tilt

UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. (URC) Flour Division recently awarded six aspiring entrepreneurs with bakery start-up packages in its baking business competition, Flourish Pilipinas 2022: The CEO Initiative. The competition is part of URC’s efforts to support young Filipino bakers who dream of becoming future CEOs of their own baking businesses. Participants from the Manila and Davao legs attended a series of technical trainings and business lectures. Six finalists made it to the final phase where they presented their business plans to a panel of experienced entrepreneurs. In the end, Manila leg’s Sandra Camille Montenegro, with her “3 Cs” (Cookies & Cream and Corn Cookies), and Davao leg’s Ericka Mae Tuliao, with “Kaka Mangifera,” were declared the grand prize winners. They each took home a start-up online bakery package worth P200,000. The first and second runners-up were given start-up packages worth P100,000 and P50,000, respectively. All the winners received top-of-the-line baking equipment, high-quality ingredients, and access to the industry network. The CEO Initiative is one of the many activities under “Flourish Pilipinas,” URC’s program that aims to support the country’s baking industry.