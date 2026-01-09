Sinulog season kicks into high gear as AweSM Cebu 2026 takes over SM City Cebu, SM Seaside, and SM J Mall, delivering curated experiences that grow in energy, scale, and excitement as the festivities unfold. Designed for families, foodies, creatives, and fans, the three malls’ celebrations transform everyday mall moments into a city-wide Sinulog gala.

At SM City Cebu, the energy reaches full, maxed-out festival mode, where shopping, spectacle, and star power take center stage. Festival enthusiasts can explore Sinulogtopia with Islands Souvenirs from Jan. 3-28 at the Lower Ground of the Main Mall, while the immersive GLOW CITY: Sinulog Centerpiece at the North Wing Atrium sets the visual tone of the festivities from Jan. 8-21. Catch the electric moves of the AweSM Glow Dance Competition on Jan. 17 at the North Wing, and crowd excitement peaks with Coco Martin Live on Jan. 17 at the Lower Ground of the Main Mall and the Kapuso Stars Mall Show on Jan. 18 at the Main Mall.

Meanwhile, SM Seaside City Cebu anchors anticipation through meaningful and distinctly Cebuano experiences. The Sto. Niño Exhibit at the Cube Wing Atrium provides the spiritual heart of Sinulog from Jan. 8-28, while shoppers can checkout the homegrown flavors at Nakakalokal Goes to SM Seaside from Jan. 16-18 at the Mountain Wing Atrium, and the crowd-favorite AweSM Lechon Fest from Jan. 12-18 at the Seaview Wing Atrium. Maxing out the star-studded energy, the Sinulog Kapamilya Caravan rolls into SM Seaside’s concert grounds on Jan. 17, while fur parents also get their moment at AweSM Petstival on Jan. 24 at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

At SM J Mall, the celebration opens on a reflective and artistic note. Vested in Devotion: Cebu’s Fashion in Faith exhibit runs from Jan. 9-31 at The Atrium, Upper Ground, followed by Vested Devotion: Rhythms of Cebu on Jan. 18, and culminating in Vested in Devotion: Runway Edition on Jan. 31, highlighting the movement, music, and meaning behind Cebu’s devotion. Creative tribes can enjoy hands-on experiences through AweSM Mask Painting on Jan. 10 at Kyureto Art Space, Second Level, while shoppers ease into the season with the AweSM Cebu Sale 2026 from Jan. 12-18 at participating stores across SM J Mall, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside.

The Sinulog spectacle reaches its ultimate high on Jan. 18, as SM City Cebu’s ILLUMINIGHT: Sinulog Drone & Pyro Show takes center stage fronting the North Wing expansion building at 7 p.m., and SM Seaside City Cebu’s AweSM Skypark Grand Pyro Display light up the Cebu skyline at 9 p.m., delivering a breathtaking, city-wide finale built on maximum experiences that celebrate devotion, creativity, and festivity at its grandest.

About the AweSM Cebu Campaign

Launched in 2019, the AweSM Cebu campaign is SM’s signature celebration of Cebuano culture, creativity, and community, transforming malls into vibrant hubs of entertainment, local artistry, and family-friendly experiences every Sinulog season. Each year, the campaign combines shopping, culture, music, gastronomy, and innovative showcases, positioning SM Supermalls as the ultimate destination for both Cebuanos and visitors seeking immersive Sinulog festivities. Over the years, AweSM Cebu has become a city-wide tradition that brings the many colors, rhythms, and flavors of the festival together — allowing everyone to experience the spirit of Sinulog under one roof.

