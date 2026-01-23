Toyota Tamaraw Ambassador pays homage to Sinulog

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) brought extra excitement to this year’s Sinulog celebration by welcoming Coco Martin to Cebu City during the festival weekend. Through this, TMP highlighted its support for local traditions and its commitment to engaging communities across the Philippines.

Festival-goers were treated to a memorable experience, seeing Coco Martin up close as he joined the festivities, bringing energy and star power to the vibrant celebration.

For Coco Martin, the Sinulog is not only a fiesta but also an occasion for people to unite in prayer and set aside differences.

“Ramdam mo dito yung tibay ng loob at pananampalataya ng mga Cebuano (You feel the Cebuanos’ inner strength and faith),” he said during his visit to Cebu City on Sinulog weekend.

TMP’s initiative not only amplified the spirit of Sinulog but also created meaningful connections with the people of Cebu.

TMP and Coco Martin timed his Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw Roadshow with the Sinulog celebration, held every third weekend of January in Cebu, to be one with the Cebuano devotees. He proudly carries his badge as the Tamaraw Next Generation ambassador, enthusiastically going from one city to another to engage with the Tamaraw customers and his fans.

Cebu City was his fourth stop after Cagayan de Oro City, Tacloban City, and Marilao, Batangas. He has more cities to visit in the months ahead.

He likens the strong and persevering faith of the people of Cebu to the durability and reliability of the Tamaraw Next Generation. A devout Catholic, the actor/filmmaker who is behind the TV hit series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, has a strong devotion to the Black Nazarene.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) brought Coco Martin closer to Cebuano fans during the Sinulog weekend, starting with a meet-and-greet at the Toyota Mabolo showroom with Toyota Tamaraw customers. He then entertained mallgoers with lively performances, trivia games, and photo opportunities, even trying the steps of the traditional Sinulog dance. The weekend culminated with Coco joining the Grand Parade aboard a “Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw” float organized by Toyota Team Cebu, braving intermittent weather to experience the Sinulog beat and delight the street crowd.

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw utility van, launched in 2024, has quickly become a popular choice among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and those familiar with the early Tamaraw FX. With its design customizability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, the Tamaraw is now increasingly seen on roads nationwide, supporting nation-building by enabling better mobility and empowering MSMEs to grow their businesses.

Cebu businessman Eric Ong has just bought his second Tamaraw, the 2.4 GL Utility Van DSL AT. He already has the Dropside DSL A/T variant that he uses for his construction business, Worldwide Builders.

He said he had waited for the 2.4 GL Utility Van DSL AT automatic transmission because it is more efficient to drive than a vehicle with manual transmission. Also, when he needs to load purchases of auto parts needed for his EGO Taxi fleet, the FX provides security for his cargo. And, he added, human passengers can safely ride in the Tamaraw FX.

Marc and Christine Lin just bought a Tamaraw FX DSL A/T, intending it for their restaurant business especially for delivery. They said they find the Tamaraw “sturdy and reliable.”

The Ongs and the Lins received the ceremonial keys to their Tamaraw FX from Coco Martin at the Toyota Mabolo showroom on Jan. 17.

The FX is the first and only utility van with automatic transmission across all brands in the Philippine market today, according to Toyota Mabolo.

Lester Alferez, who is in the coffee industry, found the Tamaraw “a reliable vehicle that can handle daily work in the shop.”

“It’s strong, practical, and perfect for our coffee business needs,” he said.

Toyota has rolled out new colors for the Tamaraw utility van: greyish blue metallic and super red for the Tamaraw FX DSL MT and super red for the Tamaraw Dropside DSL AT.

To learn more about Next Generation Tamaraw, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/tamaraw or inquire at your nearest Toyota dealership.

Follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber to get the latest updates on products, services, and promos.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.