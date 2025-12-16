Quantity Solutions, Inc. (QSI) successfully hosted the 5th QS Cup Golf Tournament, an annual gathering that brings together industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders from the construction sector. This event took place at the prestigious Ayala Greenfield Golf and Leisure Club, highlighting QSI’s continued commitment to fostering collaboration and excellence within the industry.

The tournament drew over a hundred participants, including top executives, project managers, and valued partners, all coming together for a day of sportsmanship, networking, and camaraderie. The QS Cup has consistently served as more than just a golf event — it is a platform where meaningful connections are forged, and the shared vision of advancing the construction industry is celebrated.

The day commenced with a ceremonial tee-off led by distinguished executives and partners: Mr. Joffrey Gacula, Managing Director of D.M. Consunji, Inc.; Mr. Dennis Villar, President of Dalkia, Inc.; Mr. Fred Dela Cruz, Chairman & CEO of First Orient Development and Construction Corp.; Mr. Rami Chahwan, President & CEO of PickUp Coffee, and Ms. Natalie Arcega, Managing Director of Arce Tours and Travel; officially marking the start of the tournament.

Participants then took to the championship course, navigating its challenging fairways and greens while showcasing their golfing prowess. Beyond the sport itself, the tournament emphasized values that mirror QSI’s guiding principles, including teamwork, strategic thinking, integrity, and resilience. The competitive yet friendly atmosphere allowed participants to engage with peers, share insights, and strengthen professional networks in a relaxed setting.

A highlight of the tournament was its recognition segment, where top performers were celebrated for their skill, consistency, and sportsmanship. Awards were presented across multiple categories, recognizing exceptional performance while emphasizing camaraderie and fair play. The recognition segment underscored the QS Cup’s role in promoting a culture of excellence and mutual respect, reflecting the same standards QSI applies in its own operations and client engagements.

Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the Don Bosco Technical Vocational Education and Training Center in Balamban, Cebu City, further reinforcing QSI’s commitment to supporting education and skills development in the Philippines.

The success of the 5th QS Cup would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors:

Gold Sponsors:

Astranniquin Corp., D.M. Consunji, Inc., Daikin Airconditioning Philippines, Inc., DDT Konstrakt, Inc., Filipinas Asia Shutter Door Corp., First Orient Development and Construction Corp., Kampfortis, Inc., LJ Industrial Fabrication, Inc., LM Integrated Systems and Data Networking, Inc., Lythaus Lighting Supply, MAAGAP Insurance, Inc., Mevbuilt, Inc., MERG Realty and Development Corp., Powercity Corp., Powertrac, Inc., SpeedFrame, Wall Vision Corp.

Silver Sponsors:

AC Technical Services, Inc., Calamba Doctors Hospital, Applied Thermal Technology Solution Corp. (CLIVET), Beta Electromechanical Corp., Carlson Innotech Corp., Concrete Solution Builders and Supply, Envirocool Corp. (In-kind), Filhome Builders Center, Inc., Ground Specialists, Inc., Gulf Security Technology (GST), Immuni Global, Inc., Intact Curtain Wall Windows and Door Corp., Jayar, Inc., JLO and Daughsons, Inc., Kalayaan Engineering, Lynx Industrial Trading Corp., Metro Stonerich Corp., Mit-Air, Inc., MVA Power Systems, Inc., Net Pacific, Inc., Niagara Industrial Equipment Corp., Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc., Passenger Accident Management & Insurance Agency, Inc., Philsurv Geodetic Services, RnR Support Systems, Inc., Ron Fire Systems, Siemens Energy, SpearTip Advisors, Unidoor Systems, Inc., YFD Construction, Inc.

Legacy Sponsors:

Arce Tours and Travel, Inc., Dalkia, Inc.

Other Support:

Mahanaim Consulting & Development, Inc. (Raffle Items), Ayala Land Premiere

Over the years, the QS Cup has become a symbol of QSI’s commitment to excellence and community building. By bringing together leaders and stakeholders in a setting that promotes learning, engagement, and camaraderie, QSI continues to strengthen its role as a driving force in the local construction industry.

Events like this highlight the value of creating spaces where industry leaders can converge, share experiences, and forge partnerships that contribute to sustainable growth and excellence.

About Quantity Solutions, Inc.

Quantity Solutions, Inc. (QSI) is a leading cost engineering and project management firm based in the Philippines, known for its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and excellence. Established in 2008, QSI has completed over 700+ local and international projects over its 17 years of operation. In 2025, QSI has been recognized for its excellence in quantity surveying. It received the “Highly Commended — Quantity Surveying Team of the Year 2025″ award from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Southeast Asia.

