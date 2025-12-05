Globe and the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) have taken a significant step toward more secure and seamless digital banking with a Proof of Concept (POC) for Silent Network Authentication (SNA). This next-generation verification method aims to reduce scams associated with One-Time Passwords (OTPs) and strengthen customer protection while improving the user experience.

This initiative is part of G Verify, Globe’s portfolio of network-powered verification and anti-fraud solutions that leverages real-time network intelligence and secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The SNA serves as a groundbreaking innovation that authenticates users instantly without the need for codes or SMS verification.

Globe and BPI, both part of the Ayala Group, are jointly testing real-time, network-level identity verification that confirms a user’s authenticity to eliminate manual steps, reduce exposure to fraud, and keep transactions secure and effortless. This reflects both companies’ shared commitment to nation-building through safer, more seamless digital experiences for every Filipino.

“Security and simplicity should always go together,” said KD Dizon, Vice President and Head of Globe Business. “Our collaboration with BPI allows us to validate Silent Network Authentication in real-world banking environments, giving Filipinos the confidence to transact safely.”

“At BPI, protecting our clients is central to how we design digital experiences. We constantly seek to uphold the integrity of every customer transaction,” said Alex Seminiano, BPI Chief Technology Officer. “Through this POC, we are testing an advanced authentication approach that fortifies security while staying completely frictionless. This shows our commitment to ensuring clients are at the center of what we do.”

Globe and BPI have successfully completed the technical validation of SNA, enabling BPI’s test application to interface directly with Globe’s Network Exposure Platform (NEP). This integration provides real-time, network-level authentication that confirms a user’s identity, ensuring that the person using the device is the real account owner, without sending a text message or requiring extra steps.

The POC affirms SNA’s technical viability and alignment with GSMA and CAMARA standards, reinforcing Globe’s commitment to strengthening digital trust and advancing the Philippines’ evolving digital economy. The collaboration also forms part of Globe’s Open Gateway program, which uses APIs to unlock network capabilities for enterprise partners.

For BPI, the POC underscores its nonstop efforts to explore and test emerging technologies that protect the integrity of every transaction.

Globe is also engaging other leading financial institutions and e-commerce platforms to explore broader applications of network-powered authentication, with the goal of building a more connected digital ecosystem where trust and protection are built into every interaction.

“We are shaping a digital future anchored on trust,” Dizon added. “Silent Network Authentication demonstrates how Globe is harnessing network intelligence and partnerships to deliver simpler and smarter digital experiences for Filipinos.”

In support of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ call for more adaptive and future-ready financial security measures, Globe Business, through G Verify and BPI are leading efforts to redefine digital identity and authentication in the country. This POC showcases the strength of BPI and Globe’s collaboration, and highlights how innovation and shared commitment can help create a secure digital world for every Filipino and enterprise.

For more information about Globe Business solutions, visit www.globe.com.ph/business.

