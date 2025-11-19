The Ayala Group has been conferred prestigious workplace certifications by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), affirming its commitment to health, well-being, productivity, and sustainability in its developments.

Ayala Corporation received a WELL v2 Platinum Certification for its headquarters at the Ayala Triangle (ATG) Tower Two in Makati City, the highest certification level under IWBI’s WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard. It is the first head office in the Philippines and one of the few in Southeast Asia to receive such honor.

Ayala Land, meanwhile, was given a WELL Gold Certification for ATG Tower Two, its newest premier office development that hosts offices of top Philippine companies including Ayala Corporation, local offices of international firms, and embassies. The achievement is Ayala Land’s first WELL Gold for an office development.

In ceremonies on Nov. 12 at the Ayala Corporation headquarters, IWBI Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Jack Noonan conferred the historic WELL certifications for Ayala Corporation and Ayala Land with senior leaders in attendance, including Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Zobel de Ayala, President and CEO Cezar P. Consing, Corporate Resources Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer Francisco Romero Milán, and People Experience Head Sherry M. Gosiengfiao, with Ayala Land Offices Vice President and Head Carol T. Mills and Business Development Head Gail Y. Samaniego.

“These certifications reflect the importance we place on creating workspaces that promote well-being and sustainability. Superior workspaces foster productivity, creativity, teamwork and a sense of purpose,” said Consing.

“The WELL certification strengthens our commitment to building not just world-class developments, but places that uplift people and communities. Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower Two exemplifies our goal of integrating wellness into every aspect of the built environment,” added Mills.

WELL is the leading global rating system for buildings and organizations committed to advancing human health and well-being through evidence-based design and operational practices. Offices and developments conferred with WELL certifications are evaluated across IWBI’s core concepts of building performance, including air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the Ayala Group for its inspiring leadership in championing health and well-being in the workplace,” said Noonan.

“Achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level for its own headquarters at ATG Tower Two, and at the Gold level for its building that supports other organizations, reflects Ayala’s deep belief that people’s health is at the heart of business success. By creating spaces where employees and partners can truly thrive, Ayala is not only shaping a healthier workplace for its own community but also setting a powerful example for organizations across the Philippines and the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

The WELL certifications affirm the Ayala Group’s leadership in people-centered design, shaping healthier, more resilient, and future-ready developments.

To learn more, visit ayala.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.