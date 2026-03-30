THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it issued a special permit to fast-track petroleum product imports by the Philippine National Oil Co. Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC).

In a statement on Monday, the BIR said the special permit was issued by the BIR’s Large Taxpayer Service (LTS) as a measure linked to the declaration of the national state of energy emergency.

“PNOC-EC had informed the BIR that it would immediately undertake imports of petroleum products as an emergency measure,” the BIR said in a statement.

“In response, the bureau, through the LTS, worked with PNOC-EC on the documentary requirements to support expedited processing on the bureau’s end,” it added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Executive Order (EO) No. 110, declared last week a state of national energy emergency, giving the government expanded powers to obtain fuel and shield the economy from rising oil prices.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said the bureau will continue working closely with PNOC-EC.

“(This is) to ensure the timely processing of requirements for current and future emergency fuel imports, in support of the whole-of-government response authorized under EO 110 to help safeguard the energy supply,” he added.

On Friday, the Department of Energy (DoE) said PNOC-EC had arranged to ship in 1.04 million barrels of diesel.

Of the total, 142,000 barrels landed on March 26, while other shipments are expected in April. — Justine Irish D. Tabile