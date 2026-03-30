THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said exporters need to begin testing food shipments for mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbon (MOAH) content to prepare for European Union (EU) rules coming into force in the new year

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said an EU regulation capping MOAH levels in various food products takes effect on Jan. 1, with coconut products from the Philippines likely to be the commodity most affected.

“Exporters are advised to begin MOAH testing, review processing and packaging practices, and coordinate closely with EU buyers on compliance requirements,” the DTI said.

The rule amended Regulation (EU) 2023/915, in the wake of health concerns raised about MOAH, which could be introduced into food products by processing equipment, lubricants, packaging materials, or transport.

“Noncompliant products may face EU border rejection or market withdrawal,” the DTI said.

Likely to be affected are coconut oil, desiccated coconut, coconut milk and cream, and processed foods containing coconut ingredients.

Coconut oil is the Philippines’ top agricultural export generating $2.87 billion in revenue last year, according to the DTI.

Other Philippine exports that could be affected are cereals and grains; milk and dairy products; cocoa beans and cocoa products; confectionery items; food additives; food supplements; and other processed and compound foods containing the above ingredients.

The European Commission (EC) has designated MOAH as a genotoxic carcinogen.

“Maximum levels for MOAH in food should therefore be set to ensure a high level of human health protection,” the EC said.

“Those maximum levels should apply regardless of the source of the contamination, which means that they should apply to contaminations that were originally present in raw materials or ingredients or that occurred during the production process, transport, and packaging,” it noted. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz