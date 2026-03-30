SINGAPORE’s Total Advanced Future Technology Pte. Ltd. (TAFT) is expected to generate around $120 million (P7.29 billion) in export revenue annually from its upcoming manufacturing facility in Malvar, Batangas, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, PEZA said the initial investment in the facility is P3.6 billion. It will set up at the Light Industry and Science Park IV (LISP IV) – Special Economic Zone.

The company is set to sign its registration agreement with PEZA immediately after a presidential proclamation is issued, it said.

“With the presidential proclamation, the LISP IV expansion will serve as a catalyst for innovation, employment, and competitiveness, reinforcing the Philippines’ potential as a strategic hub for forward-looking investments,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

The first phase of the project will take up 13 hectares, cover TAFT’s manufacturing and export operations in the Philippines.

TAFT will make high-tech, climate-resilient houses for the Japanese market and will also engage in the packaging and export of complete housing products, including components, parts, and accessories.

The company also plans to establish a warehouse facility after the presidential proclamation is finalized.

PEZA noted that TAFT’s registration is expected to boost the Philippines’ role as a destination for high-value exports while supporting job creation.

PEZA’s 2026 goal for ecozone proclamations is 30.

As of February, PEZA approved 52 new and expansion projects expected to take in P35.37 billion in investment. A year earlier, it had approved 39. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz