THE domestic trade in goods surged to P3.34 trillion in 2025, after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) started incorporating new data on goods transported by land.

In 2024, the revised total had been P1.31 trillion, which included only goods transported by water and air.

By volume, domestic trade was 60.19 million tons, more than double the 30 million tons reported in the previous year, the PSA said, citing preliminary data.

The PSA noted that the addition of road transport data to the Commodity Flow Survey during the first quarter of 2025 makes the year’s reading of limited value in making year-on-year comparisons.

Commodities traded during the year that were transported via road accounted for P1.8 trillion.

Domestic trade by value is the outflow value of commodities transported from the place of origin to destination.

Calabarzon posted the largest outflow value of traded goods in 2025 with P714.85 or a 21.4% share of all trade. Inflows totaled P437.45 billion.

The National Capital Region booked P556.21 billion in outflows or 16.7% of the total, and P655.89 billion in inflows.

Northern Mindanao accounted for 16.4% of total domestic value with P547.21 billion.

The top three regions with positive domestic trade balances were Calabarzon with P277.40 billion, followed by Northern Mindanao with P262.77 billion, and Central Luzon with P219.48 billion. — Pierce Oel A. Montalvo