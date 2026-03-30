THE Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said fish landed at regional fish ports totaled 39,267 metric tons (MT) in February, up 9.91% from a year earlier.

In a statement, the PFDA said the General Santos Fish Port Complex posted the highest volume for the month, with 19,861 MT of fish landed.

The Navotas Fish Port complex landed 13,964 MT, up 53.75% from a year earlier.

The PFDA said the Davao Fish Port Complex posted the largest year-on-year increase, with volume more than doubling to 614 MT.

Fish unloaded at the Iloilo Fish Port Complex rose 9.32% in February to 2,127 MT.

Fish landed at the Lucena Fish Port Complex in Quezon grew 13.04% to 1,830 MT, while fish landed at the Zamboanga Fish Port Complex dipped slightly to 529 MT.

The Bulan Fish Port Complex in Sorsogon posted landed volume of 342 MT for the month. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel