The brand behind the pyramid-like logo finally makes itself known in the Philippines

By Vincent Villa

I’m pretty sure you’ve seen some of their trucks in the wild, you’re just not sure who they represent. This unfamiliarity changes today as SINOTRUK finally makes itself known here in the Philippines. What better way to introduce yourself than a bit of flex so they took us to their global conference in China, showed us their history in their private museum, and gave a quick look at their factories.

SINOTRUK’s (sigh-no-truck) humble beginnings can be traced back to 1930 to a group of 30 people that repaired trucks. They built China’s first heavy-duty truck, the JN150, in 1960 and have steadily progressed since then. In fact, they were able to forge partnerships successively with European brands like Steyr, Volvo, and MAN.

Now that you’ve seen their logo and are aware of the brand, you’ll be like me who suddenly realized I’ve been seeing their trucks on the road — and there are a lot of them. Most of their trucks are from the HOWO brand, which is their “high-quality, high-value” line. Some are SITRAK that are meant to compete with the big truck names of Europe and US.

If you think there are a good number of them on the road, wait until you’ve seen the numbers they presented. Their global conference in China gave us an image of how big and successful SINOTRUK truly is. Their “We Leap, We Link, We Lead” conference in Qingdao was attended by 620 distinguished guests from 97 countries and regions to strategize on cooperation and set the trajectory for global growth. SINOTRUK shared that they have sold 335,000 units so far from January to September 2025, which is up 22.8% year on year.

Heavy truck exports in 2025 alone also accounted for 111,000 units which is up 24.5% from the same period last year, with September alone marking 15,000 units sold to overseas markets. They are expecting more than 150,000 total exports by the end of the year with a reach of 150 countries and an estimate of 1-million SINOTRUK products on the road globally. This marks their 21st consecutive year of dominance as the leading heavy-duty truck exporter of China. Parallel to these are the substantial growth of their new energy vehicle sales, exported light trucks, mining trucks, and aftermarket parts revenue. This resulted in a coordinated progress in their traditional and emerging segments. SINOTRUK also boasted 700 service and parts outlets, and 40 training centers to deliver professional and efficient support to their customers worldwide.

Expansion is undoubtedly in their mind, and they’re working on it in the next 5 years. They are pivoting towards globalization and by 2030, will export 250,000 heavy duty trucks, 100,000 light trucks, 50,000 light vehicles, and 3,000 mining trucks.

The staggering numbers for export are not surprising, given SINOTRUK’s production prowess. In one of their General Assembly factories where they make Tractor heads, they can put out 1 truck every 5 minutes or as much as 300 trucks per day. This is possible thanks to their specialized factories that maximized automation. One of them is the Welding Workshop where no human is interacting in the process. All 220 robots are moving like clockwork, with 170 small carrier robots transferring parts from one section to another. Of course, there are humans in other facets of the process, but that’s the genius of SINOTRUK. They know where to use robots, and where human touch is needed.

The significance of the Philippine market in SINOTRUK’s global strategy was demonstrated at the press conference as well. In a significant honor, Powertrac was invited to the stage as a representative of the 300-plus global distributors gathered for the conference.

That honor surely wasn’t taken for granted as SINOTRUK Philippines’ operations on the ground have been steadily improving. SINOTRUK Philippines started back in 2011 through a series of distributors. Their products, mainly from the HOWO line, included Dump Trucks, Tractor Heads, Cement Mixers, Cargo, and other Specialty trucks.

The trucks can speak for themselves, but it was further aided by their very competitive pricing and the brand’s robust after-sales capability to its customers. They have a “Three One” policy for their customers whose products are still within warranty. After a vehicle issue is reported for repair, the service team will provide a substantive response within one hour (maximum response time); issue diagnosis will be completed and a solution submitted within one day (maximum delivery time); and for conventional fault-related issues, repair completion is guaranteed within one week (maximum processing cycle). This ensures limited downtime for your truck and more time on the road for your business.

Apart from quick parts replacement, SINOTRUK gives workshops and training to dealers and distributors so they are equipped with the latest technology. They’re currently working on expanding their service centers nationwide. With 38 dealers in Luzon, 20 in Visayas, and 12 in Mindanao, customers will surely have peace of mind that the SINOTRUK they get will be supported once it’s out of the showroom.

Service will definitely be further improved as SINOTRUK just established a new assembly plant in Bamban, Tarlac. This brings the brand closer to Filipinos while also allowing faster response times, tailored production, and improved logistics for their customers. The investment for the assembly plant also reinforces SINOTRUK’s commitment to the country, their distributors, and customers alike.

It seems like we have been oblivious to SINOTRUK’s success in the Philippines. It’s really hard to notice when a logo has no story behind it. Good thing that SINOTRUK Philippines is now making their mark in the country. They recently started their online presence in Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok to further boost their visibility. No matter the marketing strategy they take, one thing remains — SINOTRUK has a solid portfolio. If you’re a business owner who needs a heavy-duty workhorse, SINOTRUK is definitely worthy of your consideration.

You may contact SINOTRUK Philippines Customer Service for further information via their social media channels.

