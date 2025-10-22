Nearly 30,000 potential homebuyers are expected to attend the National Housing Expo as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Pag-IBIG Fund, key government shelter agencies, and private developers showcase housing opportunities at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Oct. 23 and 24.

The event serves as a showcase of the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. More than 100,000 brand-new homes will be on sale through the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan from the top 50 developers in the country, while over 30,000 Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets will be offered at discounts of up to 40%.

“The National Housing Expo stands as a landmark initiative that unites and brings together the entire housing sector, both government agencies and private institutions alike, in fulfillment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to ensure that every Filipino family has access to affordable and decent housing,” said DHSUD Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling.

“As part of our National Shelter Month activities this October, we are also holding regional housing fairs in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Pampanga, Bacolod, Batangas, and General Santos. These events, along with this Expo in Metro Manila, form part of our nationwide push to bring the Expanded 4PH Program closer to Filipino families across the country,” he added.

At the Expo, visitors will be able to browse exhibits of housing projects in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. A key feature that distinguishes the Expo is that potential homebuyers will be assessed for their Pag-IBIG Housing Loan entitlement based on their income, allowing them to identify which properties they can afford through the agency’s affordable loan programs. They will also be able to get direct assistance from Pag-IBIG Fund and attend scheduled learning sessions throughout the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to helping more Filipino workers own homes through affordable and accessible financing. She said the Expo underscores the strong collaboration among housing agencies and the private sector in advancing President Marcos’ vision of inclusive and dignified housing for all.

“Pag-IBIG Fund remains the largest home financier in the country. We continue to make homeownership easier and more affordable through our 3% interest rate for socialized housing under the Expanded 4PH Program. Just recently, we reduced our rate to only 4.5% per annum for properties worth up to P1.8 million, available to the first 10,000 local workers and 1,000 overseas Filipino workers,” Ms. Acosta said. “For those seeking ready-to-occupy homes with substantial discounts, the Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Super Sale runs until December. Meanwhile, members planning to renovate their homes can avail of our Home Improvement Loan program, which offers up to P300,000 in financing for repairs and upgrades. Pag-IBIG Fund stands ready to support every Filipino worker in their journey to homeownership. Backed by our strong financial position, we are committed to making affordable and dignified housing a reality for all,” she added.

Registration for the National Housing Expo is ongoing at https://events.pagibigfund.gov.ph. Admission is free, and slots for Day 2 are still available.

