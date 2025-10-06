With 14 episodes released so far, Puregold’s hit boys’ love (BL) series Got My Eyes on You has ensnared viewers with its kilig moments, leaving them craving for more after each five-minute drop.

Set in the picturesque S-Cape Villa, the series is a catchy blend of swoon-worthy BL romance and a grounded and earnest look at the sacrifices Filipino breadwinners make for their families.

At its very core, Got My Eyes on You is a charming enemies-to-lovers tale about Drew (Mikoy Morales), the dedicated villa operations manager; and Shawn (Esteban Mara), the always-calm-and-collected guest relations officer, who are both vying for the post of S-Cape General Manager.

However, the story is not a simple clash between ambition and attraction. Shawn, who comes from a well-off family, wants to prove his independence and capability despite a privileged background, while Drew carries the heavier burden: as a breadwinner, he supports his family and pays for his younger sibling’s education.

In Episode 8, he makes this clear. “May pinapatapos pa akong bunso, eh. Kung prangkahan lang din naman, kailangan ko talaga ang posisyon na yon. Kaya ayoko ‘yang lovelife-lovelife na ‘yan. Hindi ko priority ‘yan,” Drew stresses, showing how young Filipino adults are inclined to set aside romance for responsibility.

Still, sparks fly between Drew and Shawn. Viewers have witnessed their playful bickering amid frequent teasing by villa co-workers, accountant Moira (Hannah Lee), and events coordinator Wilfred (Darwin Yu). The undeniable chemistry shines not just in heated exchanges but in softer moments, like when they hang out with their dogs, Matcha and Miller.

Fans could not get over the scene after the office party, where Drew, drunk and vulnerable, accidentally fell asleep beside Shawn and woke up in his arms. More than these moments of kilig, the series remains authentic. Drew’s struggle reflects a reality often underrepresented on screen — for many Filipinos, love feels like a luxury when there are mouths to feed and bills to pay.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad explains, “The series is not just about kilig; it’s about reality. It is hard to think about love when you are thinking about family and survival, and this is the common Filipino experience. Got My Eyes on You, while a love story, also depicts a hard truth for breadwinners, and Filipino norm expectations.”

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers find answers to the question: will Drew’s heart win over his strong sense of responsibility, or will love remain out of reach?

