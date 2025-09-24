World Traveller champions meaningful journeys, equipping Filipinos to See the World with the right mindset, the right stories, and the right gear

Travel isn’t just about the destinations we reach — it’s about the stories we bring home. This is the vision behind Travel Tales, a new talk series by World Traveller that champions authentic travel experiences through the voices of seasoned explorers.

For its inaugural session, World Traveller featured Kach Umandap, the youngest Filipina to journey across all 195 countries with a Philippine passport. In a live preview at Newport Mall, Kach went beyond her milestone to share the realities of traveling solo, busting myths and misconceptions many Filipinos have about visas, and shared smart travel hacks, and cultural encounters that shaped her global journey.

She revealed the simple tools that became her trusted travel companions — including her bright Dubai Lime Punch luggage from World Traveller, which she says is more than just stylish. “It’s so practical — with its neon color, I can always spot it immediately at the baggage claim carousel. It saves me time and keeps my travels stress-free,” she shared. She also led a session on first-time traveler myths — debunking common beliefs like “weekend bookings are cheapest” or “a return ticket is always required.”

Instead, she armed the audience with actionable insights: book midweek for better deals, use onward tickets to satisfy immigration, and follow airlines’ newsletters for hidden promos.

To complement her stories, the event featured a live packing demonstration with World Traveller luggage and The Travel Club’s smart travel essentials — from World Traveller packing cubes that maximize space, to World Traveller Digital Weighing Scales that save travelers from unexpected airport fees.

“Travel Tales is our way of bringing real journeys closer to people,” shared by Ruby Palma, AVP of World Traveller. “Kach’s story proves that travel isn’t just about ticking off countries — it’s about preparation, discovery, and meaningful connections. Our mission has always been to equip modern explorers with the right travel gear and inspire them to see the world with confidence.” Through Travel Tales, World Traveller reinforces its mission to equip and inspire modern explorers, proving that with the right mindset and the right gear, every trip — whether across oceans or across town — becomes a story worth telling.

Guests and mall-goers are invited to visit The Travel Club Newport store at the 2nd level to explore the latest World Traveller collections and enjoy exclusive offers until Sept. 21, 2025. Don’t miss the World Traveller Giant Luggage installation at the Ground Floor of Newport Mall — snap a photo, tag us on Instagram, and get a chance to win a special prize!

To stay updated on the latest collections, travel tips, and future Travel Tales sessions, visit www.worldtraveller.com.ph and follow World Traveller on social media for the latest happenings.

