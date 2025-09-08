In a time when the boundaries between work, rest, and play are increasingly blurred, Haraya Residences emerges with a bold vision: to create not just a place to live, but a place to truly thrive. Inspired by the Filipino word “haraya,” meaning “imagination,” this development redefines what it means to live in the city — offering a thoughtful, elevated approach to modern urban living.

At the core of Haraya Residences’ design philosophy is its unique vertical gated village concept — delivering the privacy and exclusivity of a traditional gated community with the convenience, vibrance, and connectivity of vertical living.

Why Haraya Residences’ Location Is One of Its Greatest Strengths

Haraya Residences is located within Bridgetowne Destination Estate, a master-planned, 31-hectare township that is steadily transforming into one of Metro Manila’s most dynamic mixed-use lifestyle hubs. With retail, dining, and entertainment establishments rapidly rising, Bridgetowne is envisioned as a vibrant ecosystem where business, leisure, and community seamlessly converge.

Living in Haraya Residences means residing in a peaceful, tucked-away enclave — free from the chaos of the city, yet just moments from all its excitement. It’s the best of both worlds: serenity and convenience.

In many ways, being a Haraya Residences dweller feels like living in an exclusive gated village — with lush green spaces, a calm atmosphere, and enhanced security — without sacrificing urban accessibility.

Positioned on the quieter side of C5 in Pasig, Haraya Residences enjoys a strategic location that offers exceptional access to key areas across Metro Manila. It sits at the crossroads of Ortigas Center and Bonifacio Global City, just minutes from Ortigas Avenue and other major thoroughfares. This prime location connects residents easily to top-tier universities, key business districts, state-of-the-art hospitals, and even to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

More importantly, Haraya Residences allows you to avoid the daily traffic gridlock of EDSA, making everyday commutes smoother, more efficient, and far less stressful.

While many people focus on living in denser business districts, the east side of Metro Manila often goes overlooked. But when you take a closer look at this thriving area, it’s like striking gold — quiet, connected, and full of potential.

Architectural Mastery and Flexible Living Spaces

Haraya Residences offers 533 beautifully crafted residences in the South Tower and 362 meticulously designed homes in the North Tower, each thoughtfully curated to embody elegance and sophistication. Defined by organic, curvilinear forms, every residence flows seamlessly from one space to the next, evoking the warmth and comfort of a private home within the sophistication of a high-rise setting.



Whether you’re considering a cozy one-bedroom or a spacious three-bedroom residence, every detail is crafted with care. From generous storage solutions and high ceilings to floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping city views, these homes are designed to elevate day-to-day living.



A standout feature in all units is the signature loggia — a covered, open-sided extension of the home inspired by classic Italian architecture. These expansive balconies invite residents to relax, entertain, or simply take in the skyline, blurring the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor serenity.



Turn Your Imagination Into Reality

Now imagine yourself, just a few years from today, living in your own space at Haraya Residences. That simple sketch of a unit you once considered has transformed into a space filled with life, light, and memories — a masterpiece you proudly call home.



Whether you’re a young professional looking for proximity and convenience, a couple starting a new chapter, or an investor seeking long-term value, Haraya Residences offers a rare combination of peace, connectivity, and growth potential.



With its prime location, visionary design, and the continued rise of Bridgetowne Destination Estate, Haraya Residences isn’t just a smart investment — it’s a lifestyle that grows with you. It’s a place where imagination becomes reality.

