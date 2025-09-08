Electric trucks are beginning to take a stronger foothold in the freight industry as manufacturers search for cleaner and more efficient alternatives to fuel.

Foton Motor Philippines, Inc. (FMPI) has taken a stronger step in this direction with the introduction of its new line of battery-powered vans and trucks.

The automaker recently launched several models that cater to both light and heavy-duty transport. The lineup includes the Traveller Sierra EV, Harabas TM 300 EV, Transvan HR Cargo EV, Tornado 3.6 EV, and the EST 6×4 Tractor Head EV.

The Traveller Sierra EV is a 12-seater van with a range of up to 303 kilometers. The Harabas TM 300 EV, with a 220-kilometer range, is best for small businesses needing efficient urban deliveries. The Transvan HR Cargo EV reaches 195 kilometers, while the Tornado 3.6 EV delivers 208 kilometers of driving range.

At the top of the line is the EST 6×4 Tractor Head EV. With a range of 200 kilometers, it is built for long-haul operations and can tow loads up to 45,000 kilograms. The truck has a torque output of 2,200 Nm and 484 horsepower, which allows it to handle heavy-duty requirements without the emissions linked to diesel trucks.

Charging speed has long been a concern for logistics companies considering electric vehicles, but Foton highlights shorter charging times in its latest releases. Using a direct current fast charger, the Harabas TM 300 EV can recharge in 30 minutes. The Tornado 3.6 EV takes about an hour, while the larger EST 6×4 Tractor Head EV reaches full capacity in 100 minutes.

A celebration of innovation

FMPI marked its 18th year in the country with the introduction of its new lineup under “EV Forward” showcase, of which the company said will push the local transport sector toward cleaner mobility.

FMPI General Manager Levy Santos said the new lineup shows Foton’s vision to balance productivity and environmental care. He explained that the company wants to give businesses a practical option that reduces fuel costs, lowers maintenance expenses, and supports a greener future.

“Foton stands at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions and is a leading proponent of full Electric Vehicle (EV) solutions for both businesses and communities,” Mr. Santos said during the launch.

Deputy Sales Director Joshua Sytin also shared FMPI’s plan to build a wider ecosystem that supports companies in the shift to electric mobility. He added that after-sales assistance and solutions are included to help operators make the transition.

“We offer a glimpse into the future of transport logistics — one that is cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable,” Mr. Sytin explained. “But Foton’s commitment does not stop at delivering electric vehicles. We are dedicated to providing a complete ecosystem designed to support operations with integrated future-ready solutions.”

Prior to the showcase, Clark Development Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes V. S. T. Devanadera emphasized the importance of clean energy in local growth. She noted that “in every economic activity, you need mobility,” and announced plans to install more EV charging stations inside the ecozone to encourage businesses to adapt to electric vehicles.

Representatives from the Department of Energy and the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines were also present during the launch, showing the growing cooperation among industry stakeholders.

Foton is currently the third best-selling commercial vehicle brand in the Philippines. With its new EV lineup, the company aims to put more electric trucks on local roads.

