In celebration of Chairman Dr. Amable R. Aguiluz V’s milestone 80th birthday, the AMA Education System (AMAES) is giving back to the community through the Founder’s Day Grand Discount, a once-in-a-lifetime offer of 80% off tuition fees only for new enrollees and transferees across all AMAES branches nationwide.

Recognized as the Father of IT Education in the Philippines, Dr. Aguiluz’s vision has always been anchored on making quality education more accessible to Filipinos. This initiative serves as a token of gratitude to the public for its continuous support through the years. His legacy isn’t just about pioneering IT-focused education it’s about opening doors for generations of Filipino learners. And this year, that door swings open even wider.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Offer

The Founder’s Day Grand Discount is a one-day, first-of-its-kind initiative happening on Sept. 5, 2025. The promotion gives eligible students an 80% reduction in tuition fees for one semester or trimester, covering the academic period from Sept. 5, 2025 until July 31, 2026. While laboratory, miscellaneous and other fees are excluded, the significant tuition discount opens doors for more Filipinos to pursue higher education under the AMAES system.

Enrollment slots are limited to 1,000 students on a first-come, first-served basis. However, to ensure fairness, all applicants who complete their enlistment within the internal deadline will still be accommodated.

Key Details Every Student Should Know

Eligibility:

Open to new enrollees and transferees up to 3 rd year standing . Current AMA students and EDUCA scholars are not eligible.

Programs Covered:

Graduate programs, undergraduate (semester and trimester) programs, Distance Education (DE) programs, and the Doctor of Medicine program (local students only).

Excluded Programs:

IPS short-term courses, bootcamps, certification exams (PrometricKryterion), Senior High School and Basic Education, modular SASN courses, Delta Air Academy, and AMA OED.

Minimum Unit Requirements:

Graduate School: 9 units

Undergraduate: 18 units

Distance Education: 18 units (freshmen), 12 units (transferees)

Doctor of Medicine (local students): 17 units

Payment Terms:

Cash basis only

Full payment must be completed on Sept. 5, 2025, before 11:59 p.m.

Installments and existing cash discounts under the Discipulus system will not apply

Enrollment Timeline

Aug. 25, 2025 (12:00 p.m.): Official announcement via AMAES social media platforms.

Sept. 1-5, 2025: Enlistment period, with a countdown leading to Founder’s Day.

Sept. 5, 2025 (11:59 p.m.): Deadline for full payment and completion of enrollment.

This timeline ensures students have ample time to prepare, verify eligibility, and complete requirements before securing their slot.

A Tribute to a Legacy in Education

This unprecedented discount is not only a celebration but also a reaffirmation of Dr. Amable R. Aguiluz V’s enduring vision: making IT-driven and innovative education accessible to every Filipino learner. By granting this once-in-a-lifetime offer, AMAES underscores its mission of empowering more students to succeed in today’s digital economy.

“This extraordinary initiative reflects our gratitude to the Filipino people who have stood with AMA through decades of innovation in education. It is our way of paying forward as we celebrate the 80th year of our Chairman,” said an AMAES spokesperson.

Take Advantage of the Founder’s Day Grand Discount

Aspiring students are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare their requirements early to maximize this rare chance. With only 1,000 slots available and strict deadlines, timely action is crucial. With this bold move, AMA isn’t just honoring its founder it’s gifting the nation’s youth with an opportunity to build their future. Now that’s a birthday party worth attending.

Mark your calendars: Sept. 5, 2025

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure your future at AMA with an 80% tuition fee discount a true milestone in Philippine education history.

