Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), officially launched its flagship environmental program, Shore It Up! (SIU), in the island province of Marinduque, with a three-day series of activities dedicated to marine protection, conservation, and community engagement with 600 volunteers.

Known as the heart-shaped island of the Philippines, Marinduque is surrounded by Tayabas Bay, Mongpong Pass, Sibuyan Sea, and Mindoro. The province is abundant in marine life, rich in culture, and steadily recognized for its strong tourism potential.

Launch of Shore It Up! Marinduque

The weekend opened with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MPIF and the Provincial Government of Marinduque (PGOM), represented by Vice-Governor Romulo Bacorro, Jr.

Under the agreement, MPIF and PGOM will implement the Marine Protection, Inspection, and Conservation (MPIC) Guardians program across key coastal barangays. A total of 12 Marine Guardians will be trained and deployed to safeguard marine ecosystems and support coastal law enforcement, equipped with training, uniforms, gear, and a monthly allowance to carry out their role.

The partnership also covers the long-term protection of mangrove ecosystems, vital as natural barriers against storm surges and as nurseries for marine life. To sustain the initiative, PGOM committed to backing the program with ordinances, monitoring systems, and coordination with government agencies.

Vice-Governor Bacorro expressed gratitude for the initiative and its impact on the province, saying: “It is truly an honor for us to have an initiative like this that serves both the environment and tourism, and we look forward to the expansion of this program here in Marinduque. We are sincerely grateful for the many blessings made possible through the support of Mr. Manuel V. Pangilinan.”

A separate agreement was also discussed with Barangay Maligaya for the turnover of a shredding machine to strengthen the province’s solid waste management efforts.

Community Action for Marine Conservation

Volunteers gathered for simultaneous coastal and underwater clean-up drives, collecting and segregating 559 kilograms of debris for data recording, with plastic bottles — 1,235 in total — emerging as the top waste item. Divers took part in restoring cleanliness underwater, while volunteers along the coast witnessed firsthand the importance of a clean and healthy marine environment.

To complement the activity, mWell, MPIC’s digital healthcare platform, rolled out a two-day checkup teleconsultation program, providing free medical consultations and basic medicines to local residents, promoting both environmental sustainability and community well-being.

Building Knowledge and Guardianship

Training sessions brought together participants from coastal municipalities to learn practical approaches to conservation. Topics and discussions included the value of biodiversity, the role of coastal protection in strengthening climate resilience, and the potential of eco-tourism in sustainable livelihoods while safeguarding natural resources. Participants were also introduced to stewardship perspectives on protecting the environment as an integral part of caring for the common home.

As a long-term program in Marinduque, SIU will also begin preparing for the training of the MPIC Guardians who will be deployed across coastal barangays. These Guardians will be equipped with technical skills, program objectives, and performance targets tailored to the province’s most pressing coastal challenges — laying the groundwork for stronger community-based marine protection in the future.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The weekend also placed a spotlight on the youth through the Junior Environmental Scouts (JES) program, where more than 200 Grade 2 to 4 students took part in an interactive learning session through the story of “Ang Kwento ni Jes.” The activity showed how young people can meaningfully contribute to coastal care in their own communities. Students were also given school supplies, JES workbooks, and joined a poster-making contest to encourage creativity while reinforcing lessons on environmental stewardship.

Commitment to Marinduque

Reflecting on the launch and partnership, MPIF President Melody del Rosario emphasized the Foundation’s mission of community empowerment:

“Shore It Up! has always been about enabling communities to protect the marine resources that sustain them. By launching SIU in Marinduque, we are uniting local government, experts, and communities to work hand in hand for conservation,” she said.

She added, “This initiative shows how collective action can create lasting change: From coastal and underwater cleanups to engaging the youth in raising environmental awareness. This weekend highlighted the power of collaboration in creating lasting change. With Marinduque now part of the Shore It Up! network of Marine Guardians working to protect the Verde Island Passage, we are committed to supporting the province every step of the way in safeguarding its future.”

A Lasting Impact

With the launch of Shore It Up! in Marinduque, MPIF and PGOM are laying a strong foundation for marine biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. By investing and working closely with local communities and partner organizations, the Foundation, through SIU continues to advance its mission of protecting the Verde Island Passage — recognized as the global center of Marine biodiversity — while empowering Filipinos to become stewards of their shared natural heritage.

