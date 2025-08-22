SUSTEX 2025 champions innovation for environmental stewardship

In a landmark partnership to promote sustainable innovation, SM Prime, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and ARISE Philippines are joining forces to launch the first-ever Sustainability Expo (SUSTEX), happening on Aug. 29-30, 2025 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, Taguig City.

With the theme “Innovation for Environmental Stewardship,” SUSTEX 2025 aims to catalyze transformative change in business practices by showcasing groundbreaking technologies and scalable solutions that advance climate resilience, waste reduction, and circularity across industries.

Featuring over 50 exhibitors, the expo will highlight advancements in waste management and recycling, energy and water efficiency, electric vehicles, carbon reduction, air quality improvement, and disaster resilience.

It will serve as a hub for cross-sector dialogue, policy alignment, and public-private collaboration, bringing together industry leaders, government agencies, MSMEs, tenant partners, sustainability advocates, diplomats, and students.

“We believe innovation is central to achieving a low-carbon, circular, and resilient future,” said Hans T. Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. “Through SUSTEX, we aim to move beyond dialogue — to shape solutions, forge stronger partnerships and drive change at the scale this moment demands.”

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said in a statement that SUSTEX 2025 reflects the agency’s unwavering commitment to harnessing science, technology, and innovation (STI) to build a more sustainable and resilient future, which is aligned with DoST’s fourth strategic pillar of institutionalizing sustainability.

“Through collaboration with industries, government, academe, and communities, we aim to accelerate solutions that will help transform the Philippine’s business landscape into a true champion of circular economy and climate action. At the heart of these efforts is our goal to empower every Filipino to become a victor, not a victim, in the face of disasters and climate challenges,” said Secretary Solidum.

SUSTEX also aligns with SM’s Waste-Free Future campaign and the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by encouraging the private sector’s role in addressing the climate crisis.

Attendees can expect interactive exhibits, expert-led forums, and solution-driven conversations that aim to drive greener business decisions and empower changemakers across all sectors.

Register now for free and take part in the movement toward a more sustainable future. Download the SM Malls Online app and sign up today via this link: https://click.smmallsonline.com/DFqS/SMSUSTEX2025

Celebrating 40 Super Years of Evolving With Every You, SM Supermalls — one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers — continuously evolving to lead the way in sustainable development by integrating green design, energy efficiency, disaster resilience, and environmental stewardship into its 88 malls in the Philippines, all while creating inclusive spaces that enrich communities, support climate action, and ensure a better, more sustainable future for generations of Filipino shoppers.

