A new Filipino food venture is setting out to redefine the country’s fast-food industry with an innovative twist on a beloved snack: sweet potato fries. Kamote ni Juan, a homegrown chain, is on a mission to replace traditional potato fries with a healthier, locally sourced alternative, positioning the sweet potato as the star of the snack aisle.

“We’re here to offer a snack that’s both familiar and innovative,” said Michelle Estrada-Bederi, president of Kamote ni Juan. “Sweet potatoes are a Filipino staple, but we’re giving them a twist, making them accessible in a way that resonates with modern eating habits.”

On National French Fry Day, the brand launched its first kiosk at Robinsons Galleria, introducing a fresh alternative to the conventional fast-food snack. Offering both air-fried and deep-fried sweet potato fries, Kamote ni Juan aims to create a wholesome option without sacrificing flavor. The opening event attracted supporters, from mallgoers to government officials, and signaled the brand’s ambition to grow rapidly, with a goal to open 500 kiosks across the Philippines by 2026.

From Filipino Farms to Conscious Cravings

Kamote ni Juan stands out not only for its innovative product but also for its commitment to sustainability. The company’s business model centers on sourcing sweet potatoes directly from local farmers, helping stimulate the domestic agricultural economy while offering customers a better-for-you snack option.

“We want to create a lasting impact on how Filipinos view fast food,” Ms. Estrada-Bederi explained. “By sourcing locally and offering a better option, we are contributing to the well-being of both our customers and the industry.”

Nutritionally, sweet potatoes are a superior alternative to traditional fries. “Sweet potatoes are naturally sweeter, high in beta-carotene, fiber, and lower in glycemic index,” said Shereene Ko, a dietitian. “When air-fried, they provide a crunchy, satisfying snack with fewer calories and less cholesterol than regular fries.”

Kamote ni Juan offers a variety of flavors, including cheese, barbecue, and sour cream, along with a selection of traditional Filipino dips, allowing customers to indulge an equally delicious alternative to the classic fast-food snack.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has expressed support for Kamote ni Juan’s model, recognizing its potential to provide a reliable market for Filipino farmers while offering consumers a wellness-forward, locally sourced snack.

Joseph Manicad, DA High Value Crops Development Program Director, noted, “This is a partnership that works both ways. Filipino farmers get a sustainable market, and consumers get proudly local food that supports wellness. We are optimistic about the positive ripple effect this will have on agricultural livelihoods.”

Aggressive Expansion Plans

Kamote ni Juan’s expansion strategy is set to be ambitious, with plans to open additional branches across Metro Manila in the coming months. The brand is on track to rapidly grow its presence, with over 500 kiosks targeted for launch nationwide by 2026.

“This isn’t just about fries. It’s about providing a modern snack option that doesn’t compromise on taste or nutrition,” said Ms. Estrada-Bederi. “We believe this is the future of Filipino snacking.”

The company’s fast expansion signals the growing demand for better snack choices in the Philippines, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable eating. With its innovative take on the classic fry, Kamote ni Juan is set to change the landscape of Filipino fast food. By promoting mindful eating, supporting local agriculture, and staying true to Filipino flavors, Kamote ni Juan represents a bold shift in the snacking culture.

