Durham, North Carolina — Mon Abrea, the Philippines’ most prominent advocate for genuine tax reform and Chief Tax Advisor of the Asian Consulting Group (ACG), has completed the Executive Tax Policy Program at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, capping a global academic journey that began at Harvard Kennedy School and University of Oxford.

His final presentation, delivered before a global cohort of tax professionals and policy makers, focused on the Philippine case study and its application of three advanced revenue forecasting models, micro-simulation, and incentive-based policies. The presentation emphasized how revenue forecasting, tax incentives, and international taxation can be leveraged to strengthen developing economies, empower taxpayers, and attract responsible investment.

An alumnus of Harvard and Oxford, Mr. Abrea is widely recognized as a global tax policy expert working alongside various international organizations and policy makers worldwide to shape more transparent, equitable, and investment-friendly tax systems. His reform agenda promotes smarter policy design, simplified compliance, and pro-growth tax incentives to support MSMEs and attract sustainable foreign direct investment (FDI).

A Reform Roadmap for the 20th Congress

Following his graduation from Duke, Mr. Abrea is set to present his five-point tax policy proposal to Philippine legislators as they open the 20th Congress. These include:

A 10% minimum tax for self-employed and professionals; Risk-based audit and enforcement systems; Super Incentives for green and strategic industries; Full digital automation of tax administration — or outright abolition of BIR inefficiencies; A streamlined tax regime to encourage more MSME compliance and foreign investment.

Global Engagement and Upcoming Book Launch

Mr. Abrea continues his international tax and investment roadshow, leading strategic briefings in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Madrid, Paris, London, and Milan — positioning the Philippines as a future-ready, ESG-aligned investment hub in Asia.

His second book, Reimagining the World: Without Climate Change, will launch next month at Oxford University, where the concept was developed during his climate policy program. This follows the 2023 release of Without Corruption at Harvard. The third and final book in the series — Without Poverty — is now in development.

ACG’s Global Expansion

As ACG scales its global footprint, new satellite offices will be launched in Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai, followed by London, New York, and San Francisco. With this expansion, ACG strengthens its role as the go-to tax expert and strategic investment advisor for foreign investors and multinational firms entering the Philippines and the broader Southeast Asia region.

About ACG:

ACG is the most trusted tax advisory firm in the Philippines, providing tax strategy, compliance, and policy advisory services to multinational corporations, foreign investors, and government institutions. With a strong presence in Asia and an expanding global network, ACG continues to bridge the gap between international investors and the dynamic Philippine market.

To explore partnership opportunities or join ACG’s global investment promotion initiatives, CONSULT ACG, or you may also send an email to consult@acg.ph.

