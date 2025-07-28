BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., continues to deliver critical relief to storm-stricken communities, reaching hundreds of families in Cavite while also preparing a major donation to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for next week.

Upon declaration of the province of Cavite under a State of Calamity, the Foundation responded with relief operations in affected areas. In coordination with Imus Councilor Mark Villanueva and barangay officials, the Foundation on July 26 handed over 400 food relief packs for families in Barangays Poblacion 4A, Poblacion 4B, Malagasang 2B, and Anabu F. An additional 55 packs were provided by the local government, bringing the total to 455 families served.

These efforts form part of the P5-million relief commitment announced by DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation earlier this week in response to widespread flooding across the country following Typhoon Crising. The relief is made possible by the combined strength of DigiPlus’ brands, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, whose success fuels the company’s growing commitment to social impact.

The Foundation also donated 1,000 relief packs to families in Kawit, Cavite, valued at P450,000. This was part of its ongoing P2-million relief partnership with ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya, which began in 2024 and continues to support communities in need through 2025. This effort is separate from the Foundation’s newly announced P5-million relief commitment for Typhoon Crising response.

“In moments like these, what families need most is the reassurance that help is on the way,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “At BingoPlus Foundation, we do our very best to act fast, to help put food on tables, lighten the burden, and remind them that they are not facing this alone.”

Looking ahead, the Foundation will deliver 100 cabans of rice to the DSWD National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City next week, enough to support over 800 families. More than 50 DigiPlus employee volunteers have pledged to join the repacking effort, marking one of the company’s largest hands-on community mobilizations to date. Further relief operations are under way in affected areas in Metro Manila, CALABARZON and North Luzon provinces.

“We know that rebuilding doesn’t happen overnight,” Ms. Camins-Wieneke added. “That’s why we’re staying the course, not just responding to emergencies, but standing by communities as they rise again, stronger.”

Through sustained partnerships and the power of collective action, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation reaffirm their mission: to multiply the good, and stand with Filipinos when they need it most.

