Grab Philippines has donated motorized rescue boats to the local government of Marikina City to support its disaster preparedness and risk management, as the city faces flooding risks due to the southwest monsoon (Habagat) and recent tropical storms, including the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Crising.

Alongside the rescue boat donation, Grab Philippines is also providing over 4,000 hot meals to various evacuation centers in the city to support displaced families during this critical time. The donation efforts form part of Grab’s broader community resilience efforts, particularly in areas that are vulnerable to seasonal disasters. Marikina, long known as one of the most flood-prone cities in Metro Manila, has been under heightened alert in recent days. As of the morning of July 22, Marikina River remains on Second Alarm.

Grab Philippines Managing Director Ronald Roda shares, “We believe that bayanihan is more than just a Filipino tradition — it is a shared duty we uphold, especially in times of need. We remain steadfast in identifying communities where support is needed most and stepping in with urgency and malasakit. Marikina, long vulnerable to the forces of nature, is one such community. This donation is one way we’re turning that commitment into action.”

Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro, in her flag ceremony address, shared, “Taos-puso tayong nagpapasalamat sa Grab Philippines sa kanilang donasyon ng motorized rescue boats. Higit ito sa simpleng kagamitan. Ito ay simbolo ng malasakit at pagtutulungan sa pagitan ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor tungo sa mas matibay na kahandaan sa panahon ng sakuna. Sana nga po ay hindi na namin magamit o kailanganing gamitin ang mga ito. Pero malaking ginhawa ang malaman na handa tayo kung kinakailangan.”

According to the Philippine News Agency, over 700 families — or nearly 4,000 individuals — have evacuated due to the rising water levels of the Marikina river, with 11 evacuation centers activated across the city. Local authorities continue to monitor water levels closely.

Grab’s donation is expected to bolster the readiness of Marikina’s “Rescue 161” unit, enabling faster deployment in future rescue and relief operations.

