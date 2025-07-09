EastWest earned four major awards at the 2025 Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Awards in Singapore, its strongest performance at the regional stage to date. The Bank received distinctions across multiple areas of banking and finance, ranging from retail banking to investments. These honors recognize EastWest’s consistent delivery of services that are practical, relevant, and forward-looking.

“We’ve always believed that innovation only matters if it improves lives,” said Jacqueline S. Fernandez, President. “These recognitions validate the work of our teams, who keep raising the bar for what easy, accessible banking should look like.”

EastWest was named Mid-Sized Retail Bank of the Year — Philippines following strong performance in 2024. The Bank recorded a net income of Php 7.6 billion, driven by growth in consumer loans, a 5.8 percent increase in low-cost CASA deposits, and a digitally active customer base through its EasyWay mobile app. This growth was backed by 389 EastWest Stores nationwide, based on the Bank’s footprint as of end-2024.

“We’ve redefined the EastWest Store experience to focus on everyday value,” said Fernandez. “By combining personalized service with digital ease, we’re building relationships that last.”

The Bank also won Analytics Initiative of the Year — Philippines for an in-house data solution that enhances how foreign exchange (FX) transactions are reviewed and assessed. Built with regulatory alignment in mind, the system strengthens compliance by identifying transaction patterns that require closer attention.

In the wholesale category, EastWest was named Philippines Domestic Technology & Operations Bank of the Year, recognizing the success of EasyBiz, its cash management platform for businesses. Since its launch in March 2024, EasyBiz has facilitated business payments, driven deposit growth, and onboarded a significant number of small and medium enterprise (SME) clients.

EastWest also won Blue Bond of the Year — Philippines for co-leading Maynilad Water Services’ Php 15-billion issuance, the first SEC-registered blue bond in the country. The deal was oversubscribed by 2.47 times and supports long-term investments in water sustainability, aligned with global ESG frameworks.

EastWest’s four awards reflect the strength of its core businesses, combining scale with agility and reach with relevance. “Across the Bank, from our relationship managers to our electronic channels officers, our people share one goal: to deliver value where it counts,” concluded Fernandez. “These wins belong to them.”

