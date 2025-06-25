Cocolife, the largest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company in the Philippines, reaffirms its commitment to service excellence through digital innovation with its partnership with PayMongo, a leading financial technology company providing secure and scalable payment infrastructure for businesses.

This partnership was formalized during a Partnership Contract and Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing ceremony held on June 9, 2025, at the PayMongo Head Office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Representing Cocolife at the event were Atty. Elmore Ornelas, Senior Vice-President and Chief Communications Officer, and Erwin Talaue, Digital Business Analyst Manager. On behalf of PayMongo, CEO Jojo Malolos and Chief Sales and Business Development Officer Jordan Jacinto took part in the ceremonial signing.

The partnership supports Cocolife’s broader initiative to upgrade digital services, specifically the enhancement of the myCocolife App’s online payment capabilities. “The myCocolife App serves as an all-in-one platform that empowers users to manage their insurance policies, make payments, explore and purchase new products, and book appointments for personalized consultations — all from their mobile devices,” shared Atty Ornelas.

Beyond the ceremonial signing, both organizations held strategic discussions on the possible implementation of future digital initiatives designed to streamline payment systems, enhance customer experience, and expand access to financial services using PayMongo’s secure and intuitive platform.

“Our mindset has always been about service — all of our systems, process improvements, and even our constant desire to achieve excellent corporate governance, are really meant to serve our people better,” said Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Jose Martin A. Loon.

“We’re excited to support Cocolife’s digital journey with the right tools to make financial services more accessible, secure, and efficient for Filipinos,” said Jojo Malolos, CEO of PayMongo. “This partnership is aligned with our mission to help institutions modernize how money moves — one integration at a time.”

With this collaboration, myCocolife App users and policyholders can look forward to even more seamless, reliable, and secure in-app payment experiences, marking another step forward in Cocolife’s digital transformation journey.

Explore more about Cocolife on our official website: https://www.cocolife.com/.

