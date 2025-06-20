Quezon City, are you ready? From June 18 to 24, the VIYLine MSME Caravan is making its next big stop at SM City Fairview, bringing together some of the most exciting local brands in one dynamic celebration of Filipino entrepreneurship, creativity, and grit.

Following the success of its earlier legs in SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Bacoor, SM City San Pablo, SM City Santa Rosa, and SM City Calamba, the VIYLine MSME Caravan has been winning hearts — and carts — across the country. With each stop, the movement continues to shine a spotlight on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that represent the best of local innovation and style.

Organized by VIYline Group of Companies in partnership with SM Supermalls, this highly anticipated caravan gives MSMEs a platform to showcase their proudly Pinoy products — from beauty and skincare essentials, healthy snacks, fashion and lifestyle pieces, to charming home finds.

More than just a shopping destination, the VIYline MSME Caravan is a platform for discovery: of new favorites, of small business stories, and of the Filipino dream in action. With interactive booths, exclusive deals, and exciting surprises, this is the perfect place to support local and shop with purpose.

“SM remains committed to helping Filipino MSMEs thrive by giving them meaningful opportunities to grow in high-foot-traffic spaces,” said SM Supermalls Executive Vice-President for Marketing Jonjon San Agustin. “Through our collaboration with VIYline, we continue to create spaces where small businesses can shine and scale.”

So if you’re looking to explore new finds, meet local entrepreneurs, and celebrate Filipino talent, make sure to swing by the VIYline MSME Caravan at SM City Fairview from June 18 to 24.

Support local. Spark change. Be part of the VIYline MSME Caravan movement.

About SM Supermalls MSMEs

SM Supermalls, owned by SM Prime Holdings, is the leading mall developer and operator in the Philippines. As a staunch advocate for MSMEs, SM Supermalls is dedicated to helping Filipino entrepreneurs succeed. Join our thriving marketplace across 80+ malls nationwide. Visit msme.smsupermalls.com to download your MSME application or email us at customercare@smsupermalls.com with your most innovative product and preferred location. Don’t miss this opportunity to grow your business with SM Supermalls today!

