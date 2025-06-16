Planning a perfect wedding

Cocolife Ambassador shares tips on making a dream-come-true wedding

Weddings mark the beginning of a whole new chapter for couples. The perfect dream-come-true wedding is worth planning, as it is a once-in-a-lifetime event that celebrates the start of their journey together.

Dream weddings are achievable, especially when done right. More than just preparing for a memorable celebration, proper wedding planning is an investment in a couple’s dreams and shared life.

Kiefer Ravena — Filipino professional basketball player of Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan’s B.League, former Gilas Pilipinas team captain, and Cocolife brand ambassador — recently got married to fiancée Diana Mackey and shares his tips for an efficient wedding planning.

Communicating effectively

First and foremost, effective communication is the cornerstone of successful wedding planning. For couples preparing for their big day, being on the same page is essential to ensure a smooth and enjoyable process. This means openly discussing and aligning each other’s visions, priorities, and expectations for the wedding.

Clear and honest dialogue helps avoid misunderstandings and prevents unnecessary stress. Transparency, active listening, and mutual respect create a strong foundation — not just for planning the event, but for the marriage itself. When differing opinions arise, approach them with understanding and a willingness to compromise. Finding the middle ground that satisfies both partners’ wishes strengthens teamwork and builds a shared sense of ownership over the celebration.

As with any lasting relationship, open and honest communication is not just helpful — it’s essential. It transforms wedding planning from a daunting task into a meaningful journey you navigate together.

Setting goals

Start with clear goals and a shared purpose in mind. Before diving into the details, couples should have an open conversation about their ideal wedding and identify what truly matters most to them. Defining the 4 W’s — what, why, where, and when — helps establish direction and clarity from the start.

Visualizing the celebration through inspiration boards, mood boards, or layout sketches can bring ideas to life and ensure both partners are aligned. Remember, investing in a wedding begins with a meaningful purpose. When guided by clear priorities, every decision becomes intentional — making the experience not only more personal but also financially worthwhile.

Smart financial planning

When planning a wedding, couples also need to consider their finances carefully. Discussing the wedding plan, setting a realistic budget, and defining financial goals are some of the essential steps in financial planning for the wedding. To manage finances efficiently, creating a budget is a must. It helps couples track their finances and make informed decisions throughout the process. Smart and realistic financial choices are a key to a successful wedding celebration.

The role of wedding coordinators

Every wedding is unique, and working with wedding coordinators who understand what a couple wants on their special day can make the planning process much more convenient. A wedding coordinator’s job is to manage the entire process — from planning to the wedding program and reception itself. Hiring a wedding coordinator reduces stress, saves time, and ensures that couples can enjoy their big day freely.

These tips can turn the wedding planning journey into a fun and enjoyable experience. Still, a wedding can become even more meaningful with a lasting gift couples can give themselves — something that goes beyond the celebration.

This is why Kiefer highly recommends Cocolife’s Flexi Investment Plan as an excellent option for couples who are already planning for their once-in-a-lifetime dream wedding together. It combines both investment and life insurance features, so you can start your new chapter feeling confident, protected, and financially prepared. Plus, it’s super flexible — you can customize it to match you and your partner’s lifestyle and future goals as a couple.

The Flexi Investment Plan comes with a range of helpful features designed to support couples at every stage. These include life protection, a mix of diversified investment options, flexible payment and withdrawal terms, opportunities for increased growth, and additional policy benefits. With payment periods from 5 to 20 years and coverage that lasts up to age 100, it’s a smart way to stay financially secure — so you can enjoy planning your wedding and looking forward to your future together with peace of mind.

“As Kiefer faces a new chapter of his life as a husband and father, Cocolife is proud to support his journey towards a secure, comfortable, and fulfilling family life,” said Atty. Martin A. Loon, President and CEO of Cocolife. “This is one of the reasons why we developed the Cocolife Flexi Series — to help couples turn their dreams of a joyful, financially secure married life into reality.”

As we wish Kiefer and Diana all the best in their marriage, Cocolife remains committed to helping couples build better futures together.

To know more about Cocolife’s Flexi Investment and other quality financial products, visit https://www.cocolife.com/products/individual-insurance/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

