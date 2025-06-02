The Divine Word School of Semirara Island, Inc. (DWSSII), the island’s first locally accessible college-level institution, is expanding its academic offerings with two new engineering programs for the 2025-2026 school year. Through its Tertiary Education Program (TEP), DWSSII will offer Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Mining Engineering, in partnership with Adamson University.

Established in 2003 by integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC), DWSSII began offering college degrees in the 2024-2025 academic year through a strategic collaboration with the Divine Word College of San Jose, welcoming 134 students in its pioneer batch.

Now entering its second year of tertiary education, DWSSII continues to expand its impact by launching programs that align with the island’s growing need for locally trained professionals, particularly in technical and industry-relevant fields.

SMPC President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer Maria Cristina C. Gotianun welcomed the development and emphasized the significance of providing better educational opportunities in the island.

“We believe that every student deserves access to quality higher education, regardless of their location or background,” Ms. Gotianun said. “Enhancing our tertiary program is a milestone not just for the island, but for the future of its youth, who now have a better chance at professional and personal advancement without having to leave their community.”

Admissions for the new engineering programs are officially open, with registration for all courses beginning June 24, 2025. Other degree offerings include:

BS Accountancy

BS Business Administration (major in financial management)

BS Hospitality Management

BS Information Technology with Multimedia Systems

BA Elementary Education

BA Secondary Education (major in science)

DWSSII’s TEP also has two alternative learning tracks: “Uniting,” designed for degree holders seeking to qualify as licensed teachers; and “Bridging,” aimed at individuals who did not complete the K-12 curriculum but wish to pursue higher education.

The expansion of DWSSII’s degree offerings underscores SMPC’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in its host communities through education.

