The national launch and press conference of the 66th The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards was held at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila last May 29, 2025. Recognized as one of the Philippine’s most prestigious awards, The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards pays tribute to the exceptional young Filipinos that have given outstanding contributions to society. Held every year for Filipinos aged 40 and below, the annual award-giving body hopes to foster youth leadership, championing values of service, integrity, and innovation for nation-building.

With this year’s theme, “Excellence in Action, Building a Better Tomorrow,” the TOYM awards hopes to garner the highest number of nominations in TOYM history this 2025. Seeking to broaden their search recognize outstanding young individuals in previously underrepresented areas, the TOYM search hopes to ensure a wider representation of youth excellence across the nation.

Presented by JCI Philippines and TOYM Foundation, the awards embody JCI’s mission to foster leadership and innovation among youth, recognizing their service, integrity, and exemplary leadership. By acknowledging the youth’s achievements, JCI Philippines hopes to inspire the youth with notable examples of leadership and innovation in addressing societal challenges, thus paving the way for a brighter future for the Philippines and beyond.

Qualifications for nomination:

Must be a Filipino aged 18-40 years old by December 31, 2025

The nominee must be a Filipino citizen, including those born to Filipino parents in foreign countries; those who at the time the TOYM Secretariat received his or her bid, is a naturalized citizen of the Philippines or those who in a manner provided by law have elected Philippine citizenship; and those who despite living outside the Philippines as resident aliens or immigrants of another country, has one or both parents who is/are citizens of the Philippines.

The nominee must have engaged in his or her field of endeavor for a substantial part of his or her life, with documented proof subject to verification by the TOYM Secretariat.

The nominee must have been engaged in contributing to humanitarian causes for a substantial part of his or her life, with documented proof subject to verification by the TOYM Secretariat.

The nominee must not be a past TOYM honoree or currently a national officer or paid staff of JCI Philippines and the TOYM Foundation.

Requirements

Filled-out and signed Pre-Nomination Form ( PDF File Format)

Certified true copy of the nominee’s Birth Certificate or any equivalent proof of date and place of birth ( pdf file)

High Resolution,4”x6” (10cmx15cmm), head and shoulders photograph of the nominee (Jpg file format)

Certified True Copy of the Nominee’s NBI Clearance (pdf file)

BID Portfolio (Pdf file)

Calendar

Nomination submissions: May 30 – August 2025

Screening: September 2025

Judging: October 2025

Awarding: January 2026

For full details on requirements, submission of nominations, and nomination forms please visit the TOYM Page: Facebook

For more information, on the The Outstanding Young Men program and JCI Philippines:

JCI Philippines Website: https://jciphilippines.com/our-programs/toym/

TOYM Philippines: The Outstanding Young Men Awards: Facebook

JCI Philippines Facebook Page: (10) Facebook

