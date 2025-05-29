Globe has formally launched Globe of Good as its new sustainability masterbrand that brings together all of the company’s environmental and social impact programs under a single, cohesive platform.

Long woven into Globe’s DNA, sustainability has guided its initiatives across digital inclusion, climate-conscious operations, and community upliftment.

With Globe of Good, the mobile network leader seeks to make its sustainability message more accessible and engaging to the general public—helping customers, employees, and partners recognize and participate in its efforts to create lasting, positive change.

“This initiative is our commitment to embed sustainability in everything we do, in the way we operate, serve, and lead. We want to make sustainability more relatable and easier for every Filipino to take part in,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

The launch also highlighted two business-led programs that exemplify this principle in action: Globe Prepaid’s GoGIVE and Globe Platinum’s Gastronome Giving Series.

Globe Platinum’s Gastronome Giving Series, developed in partnership with Fine Dining Club Philippines, celebrates Filipino culinary excellence while helping raise funds for Globe’s Hapag Movement.

“Gastronome Giving allows us to connect fine dining with purposeful action,” said Mark Pasaylo, Head of Globe Platinum. “It demonstrates how different sectors can work together to help address involuntary hunger affecting millions of Filipinos.”

Globe Platinum customers may book tables at participating Gastronome Giving Series restaurants, including Roots (Siargao), Anzani (Cebu), Mrs. Saldo’s (Silang, Cavite), Taupe Dining (BGC), Goxo (Salcedo – Makati), and Kasa Palma (Poblacion – Makati). For added convenience, reservations may also be made via THEA, Globe Platinum’s 24/7 digital assistant, accessible anytime and anywhere.

Meanwhile, GoGIVE is a digital-first platform built into the GlobeOne app that turns everyday data use into real-world support. Customers earn and donate “hearts” to their chosen non-government organizations by simply using data.

“Through GoGIVE, we are transforming data into a force for good. This platform offers a fresh and convenient way to give back to the community, especially for digital natives,” said Givielle Florida, Head of Globe Prepaid.

Globe’s dedication to sustainability was affirmed by research firm Standard Insights, which recently named it Most Sustainable Mobile Network and Most Active Mobile Network for the Environment in the Philippines. The recognition proves Globe’s leadership in embedding responsible practices into its operations and underscores its position as a sustainability leader both locally and globally.

“Globe has steadily built a track record of care-driven business practices. For those who value a network that operates responsibly and embraces advocacy and sustainability, the choice is clear—keep it Globe,” said Eric Tanbauco, Head of Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe Prepaid users may join the Globe of Good movement by opting in to GoGIVE and participating in the #GoGIVEYourHeart challenge on TikTok.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

