The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has once again reinforced its standing as a communications leader in the region, earning honors at the prestigious PR Awards 2025. These recognitions reflect the bank’s commitment to using purpose-driven communications as a strategic force for social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.

The PR Awards, organized by Marketing-Interactive, honor the best public relations and communications work from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. Judged by a panel of independent industry leaders, the awards celebrate campaigns that push boundaries and drive meaningful results.

BPI took home a Silver award for Best PR Campaign: Banking / Financial Services for its Sustainability Awareness Month 2024 Media Briefing, which was also named a finalist in the Best Event-Led PR Campaign category. In addition, the bank earned a Bronze award for Best PR Campaign for a Specific Audience for its #ProudtoBePartofIt campaign, and was recognized as a finalist in the Best Engagement for a Targeted Community category for its #BestLifeRun — Corporate Race.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment to using communications to create meaningful connections with the people and communities we serve,” said Elena Torrijos, BPI Public Affairs and Communications Head.

These distinctions underscore BPI’s ability to craft authentic stories and initiatives that inspire action, strengthen relationships, and create lasting impact for clients, partners, and the wider community.

“Our campaigns are designed to reflect what matters to our stakeholders — from financial wellness and inclusion to environmental stewardship and employee engagement. At BPI, we believe communications is a strategic tool that connects ideas, communities, and action,” Torrijos added.

BPI’s award-winning projects reflect its broader purpose to help build a better Philippines — one family, one community at a time. Whether fostering conversations on financial inclusion, advancing climate resilience, or celebrating the strength of its own people, BPI’s communications approach is rooted in genuine connections and measurable impact.

