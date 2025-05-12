Mark your calendars! Ticket selling for Puregold OPMCON 2025 is happening on May 16 to 17 at the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The event gives Filipino music fans first dibs at passes to one of the country’s biggest cultural events of the year. Set for July 5 at the Philippine Arena, Puregold OPMCON 2025 will feature an unbeatable lineup of today’s brightest OPM superstars and Puregold collaborators—SB19, BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola, G22, Skusta Clee, and KAIA—as part of its wildly successful Nasa Atin Ang Panalo campaign.

The epic night of music, talent, and Pinoy pride is one of the high points of Nasa Atin Ang Panalo campaign’s second year as it continues to champion Original Pinoy Music.

Check out Nasa Atin Ang Panalo’s all-new roster of the most talked-about names in the Filipino music scene—G22, Skusta Clee, and KAIA—who will bring their own sound, grit, and panalo story to the stage.

G22, dubbed as P-POP’s alpha females, continues to stun audiences with their powerhouse vocals, intensity, and unstoppable energy. Since debuting in 2022, members AJ, Alfea, and Jaz have serially released a slew of hits such as “Bang,” “Boomerang,” “Limitless”—and their latest, “Pa-Pa-Pa-Palaban.”

G22’s music video collaboration with Puregold, “Pagpili,” dropped on April 9 and quickly racked up over 3 million views in just two weeks. The song’s empowering message reminds everyone to choose boldly and say it loud.

Meanwhile, Skusta Clee, one of the most influential names in Filipino hip-hop today, dropped a powerful track titled “Sari-Saring Kwento” on May 8, an explosive collaboration with fellow rap phenom Flow G, with sharp bars, infectious beats, and a message that cuts deep for every Pinoy listener.

Also joining the movement is KAIA, the five-member P-POP girl group known for striking visuals and emboldening anthems. Members Angela, Charice, Alexa, Sophia, and Charlotte are set to release their “Kaya Mo” music video on June 12—perfectly timed for Independence Day to celebrate Filipina pride, independence, and strength.

“Nasa Atin Ang Panalo has evolved into something more purposeful than a campaign. It’s now a crusade—one that celebrates the strength, dreams, and talents of Filipinos,” Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold, shares. “Through this platform, we hope to showcase our homegrown artists and inspire Puregold members and customers as they relish original panalo music on a world-class stage.”

Ticket mechanics for OPMCON 2025 will be posted soon via Puregold’s official social media channels—so stay locked in and ready.

