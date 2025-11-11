For centuries, Philippine streets have been dominated by sari-sari stores. Traced back to pre-colonial barter trade, it has evolved into the neighborhood tindahan we know today: a lifeline to Filipino families and a source of everyday needs.

But more than selling household goods, sari-sari stores have come to play a key role in Filipino communities: they are social hubs where everyone could meet and hang out, ask for directions, or just simply unwind.

Puregold, the country’s leading supermarket chain, is saying “thank you” to these sari-sari stores through a four-part video series that honors their crucial role as neighborhood hubs and economic driver.

“As a long-time supporter of Filipino MSMEs, we want to highlight the importance of sari-sari stores in our communities. We want to share these videos that capture the many ways that sari-sari stores have become a vital part of our daily lives and serve as pillars in our communities,” said Vincent Co, Puregold’s president.

The first episode of the four-part series will premiere this November, with succeeding episodes to follow in the coming months. Each installment captures the everyday realities and enduring charm of neighborhood sari-sari stores, telling stories that evoke both nostalgia and pride in Filipino enterprise.

The series will also feature special appearances from well-loved personalities, celebrating the vital role these community stores play in connecting people across generations.

For nearly three decades, Puregold has grown from a supplier of consumer goods for sari-sari stores into a trusted retail partner and business enabler. Beyond providing affordable and high-quality products, the company continues to support micro-entrepreneurs through training programs, exclusive incentives, and creative initiatives such as concerts, films, and digital series. This commitment reinforces Puregold’s position as the country’s most progressive retail ally.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.