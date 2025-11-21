Racking up P7 billion in revenues in the last quarter of 2025, Vincent Co’s Puregold is sharing the bounty with its customers by creating life-changing moments of joy through the grand Puregold Nasa Resibo ang Panalo promo. To date, Puregold’s loyal shoppers have won laptops, smartphones, tablets, free groceries, tindahan showcases, and more on its weekly draws. By the end, the company will have given away over P15 million worth of prizes to its most loyal customers.

The largesse is emblematic of the growth that Puregold President Vincent Co has generated through his leadership in the company. This year alone, Mr. Co opened more stores nationwide while pushing basket size and foot traffic. The result: more shoppers choosing to spend their hard-earned money at Puregold.

Vincent Co stresses the importance of acknowledging the role his steadfast customers play in the company’s success. “Even with the economic challenges besetting many Filipino families, our customers and members continue to stand by us and help us sustain growth,” says Mr. Co. “Puregold Nasa Resibo ang Panalo is pure gratitude to our loyal customers. Together, we will ensure that Puregold remains a dependable shopping destination that brings convenience and value to every home and every tindahan.”

Now approaching its eighth weekly draw covering the period of Nov. 17 to 23, Puregold Nasa Resibo ang Panalo is stirring up excitement over its forthcoming major prizes that include Suzuki Smash motorcycles, brand-new BYD Sealion 6 SUVs, and several P1-million cash prizes. Customers only need to present a registered receipt that meets a set minimum purchase amount.

By offering customers chances to score gadgets, grocery essentials, or P-Wallet credits, Puregold Nasa Resibo ang Panalo’s weekly draws also turn everyday errands into opportunities to win big.

With its valued Filipino consumers at heart, Puregold celebrates the people who have been with the brand through every milestone. The loyal customer base Puregold has cultivated and sustained through the years now gets to share in the humble success of the retailer.

