The 2nd International Machinery, Tools & Accessories Philippines (IMTAP 2025) and 3rd Philippine Subcon & Manufacturers Exhibition (PSMEX 2025) officially opened on May 8, 2025, with a well-attended and high-energy ceremony at the Lobby of Hall A, World Trade Center Metro Manila.

The event welcomed hundreds of industry leaders, government officials, exhibitors, and professionals from the manufacturing and subcontracting sectors.The program commenced at 10:00 a.m. with the Invocation, Colors performed by the University of Perpetual Help System-DALTA, followed by the National Anthem.

Hermie O. Flores, president of the Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP); and Angelica Andrea P. Barrios, marketing director of MAI Events Management, delivered the welcome remarks, acknowledging sponsors, partners, and special guests.

Keynote messages were delivered by:

Engr. Robert O. Dizon, executive director of the Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DoST-MIRDC), for IMTAP 2025

Tereso O. Panga, director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), for PSMEX 2025

Dennis Y. Chan, chairman of AIAP, delivered the official Exhibit Opening Message, followed by the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 11:00 a.m., signaling the official launch of the exhibitions.

Attendees then participated in a photo session and exhibition tour which showcased the latest in tools, machinery, subcontracting services, and advanced manufacturing technology.

The ceremony was hosted by DJ Samantha of 96.3 Easy Rock, who brought energy and warmth to the proceedings.

Visitors are welcome to attend IMTAP & PSMEX 2025 free of charge. The event also features a series of technical seminars led by industry experts, offering valuable insights on the latest trends in manufacturing, automation, innovation, and supply chain development. These sessions are open to all attendees and present a great opportunity to learn, connect, and grow within the industry.

With the successful launch of IMTAP and PSMEX 2025, the event continues through May 10, offering a premier platform for networking, business development, and knowledge-sharing among global and local industry players.

